Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Reportedly Won't Play for Serbia in 2023 FIBA World Cup

Nuggets star Nikola Jokić will not suit up for the Serbian national team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup following Denver's run to the 2023 NBA title, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The FIBA World Cup begins Aug. 25 with games being played across Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Jokić appeared in 69 regular-season games for the Nuggets last season before suiting up in all 20 postseason games as Denver claimed their first NBA championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in the finals.

The two-time MVP also averaged a whopping 39.5 minutes per game during Denver's postseason run, so he understandably needs the extra rest heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

"With [Nikola] Jokic, we had several conversations, and I must say they were some of the best conversations I've had with players who couldn't make it to the roster," Serbian national team head coach Svetislav Pesic said, per BasketNews. "He's physically and mentally exhausted, not feeling ready to take responsibility at the moment."

Since making his NBA debut during the 2015-16 season, Jokić has suited up for Serbia three times, including in the 2016 and 2019 FIBA World Cups. He most recently played for his country last year in the EuroBasket tournament.

Losing Jokić for this summer's World Cup is a tough blow for the Serbian national team as they aim to clinch a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Seven teams will clinch an Olympic spot in this year's tournament.

Still, Jokić likely has his sights set on helping the Nuggets repeat as NBA champions next season. With his eyes on the prize, getting some extra rest will be the best thing for the veteran as he'll only continue to shoulder a significant workload.