Ranking the Most Overrated NBA Players

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

There aren't many players you'd trust more than DeMar DeRozan to create a good scoring chance from a one-on-one standstill matchup. His bag is deep, his footwork in the mid-post impeccable and his foul-drawing craft second to none.

That's why DeRozan has ranked in the 88th percentile or better in isolation scoring efficiency across each of the last four seasons. A six-time All-Star, he owns a career average of 21.0 points per game.

And yet, he was an easy inclusion on our list because DeRozan's individual bucket-getting prowess has led to precious little team success and comes with a level of defensive ineptitude that basically cancels out (at best) the value he provides as a scorer. Throw in a career-long reluctance to work off the ball or shoot threes, and DeRozan has essentially pigeonholed himself as a high-usage weapon who limits his team's offensive ceiling and can't scale down into a supporting role because he doesn't contribute enough in other areas.

In 11 of his first 12 seasons, DeRozan's teams had higher net ratings with him off the floor than on. Though his Chicago Bulls have played better with him in the game than out over the last two years, the defensive issues have persisted, and the friction between him and Zach LaVine is a direct result of DeRozan's inability to help when he's not operating as a first option.

Limited in key ways and tricky to integrate into a team concept, DeRozan is an elite individual scorer who has yet to prove he can do enough in other areas to drive success.