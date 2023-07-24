MLB Trade Rumors: Giants Seek 'Significant' Starting Pitcher, Shortstop at Deadline

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Locked in a fight with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks for the top spot in the National League West, the San Francisco Giants are looking to make a splash before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Giants are prioritizing a "significant" starting pitcher and shortstop to upgrade their roster.

