Video: Jets Reveal Legacy White Uniforms Entering Aaron Rodgers' Debut Season

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets are the latest team to introduce throwback jerseys for the 2023 season, with chairman Woody Johnson introducing a Legacy White uniform set to be worn during Weeks 1 and 4.

The uniform is inspired by the New York Sack Exchange, the defensive line foursome of Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam from the 1980s.

The uniform is inspired by the New York Sack Exchange, the defensive line foursome of Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam from the 1980s. Known for their dominance on the edges, Gastineau and Klecko combined for 40.5 sacks in 1981 alone.

The New York Sack Exchange's run was highlighted from a team perspective by a trip to the 1983 AFC Championship Game, which they lost to the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets join the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings among the teams set to break out a throwback jersey this year. All of the releases have been overwhelmingly well-received, with some fans clamoring for their favorite team to go back to the throwbacks permanently.

The Jets' throwback is on the plainer side of things, so it's unlikely to elicit strong reaction, but fans would certainly enjoy a similar run of team success. New York has not made the playoffs since 2010 and has not had a winning season since 2015.

The arrival of Aaron Rodgers is supposed to be the catalyst to turn things around on offense, combining with a Jets defense that looked like a Super Bowl-caliber unit last season.