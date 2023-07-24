X

    Best Reaction to Brazil's Win vs. Panama in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyJuly 24, 2023

    ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 24: Ary Borges of Brazil celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between Brazil and Panama at Hindmarsh Stadium on July 24, 2023 in Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Brazil's Ary Borges produced the first hat-trick of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Monday's 4-0 win over Panama.

    Borges, who plays for Racing Louisville in the NWSL, struck the back of the net in the 19th, 39th and 70th minutes.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ARY BORGES FINDS THE OPENER <br><br>BRAZIL SCORES ITS FIRST GOAL AT THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP! 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/HYeu3e5lCn">pic.twitter.com/HYeu3e5lCn</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    BORGES BRACE 🇧🇷<br><br>Ary has now scored Brazil's first and second goal at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup 🥺 <a href="https://t.co/UP1i1HHw81">pic.twitter.com/UP1i1HHw81</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SHE'S BECOMING INEVITABLE 🇧🇷<br><br>HAT TRICK ARY BORGES 🎩 <a href="https://t.co/FyGaLErHEo">pic.twitter.com/FyGaLErHEo</a>

    The 23-year-old midfielder became the fifth player in Women's World Cup history to score a hat-trick in her debut, and she is now the youngest Brazilian to score three times in a WWC match.

    Squawka Live @Squawka_Live

    Five players have scored a hat-trick on their Women's World Cup debut:<br><br>🇮🇹 Carolina Morace (1991 vs. Chinese Taipei)<br>🇳🇴 Kristin Sandberg (1995 vs. Nigeria)<br>🇯🇵 Mio Otani (2003 vs. Argentina)<br>🇨🇲 Gaëlle Enganamouit (2015 vs. Ecuador)<br>🇧🇷 Ary Borges (2023 vs. Panama)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/nDVCUOpf8S">pic.twitter.com/nDVCUOpf8S</a>

    OptaJoe @OptaJoe

    4 - Ary Borges is the fourth Brazilian to score a hat-trick at the FIFA Women's World Cup, while she's both the youngest (23y 208d) and only one of the four to do so on their debut in the competition. Dream. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/8p60Dz9igT">pic.twitter.com/8p60Dz9igT</a>

    Borges also chipped in a lovely backheeled assist to Bia Zaneratto in the 48th minute to finish off one of the best team attacking buildups you will see in the entire tournament.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    BRAZILIAN SOCCER AT ITS FINEST 🇧🇷<br><br>Bia Zaneratto makes it three for Brazil 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/DT0c5838Rk">pic.twitter.com/DT0c5838Rk</a>

    Courtney Stith @CourtneyStith

    Ary Borges giving up the hat trick to sauce someone and get a cheeky back heel assist <a href="https://t.co/eWZFoRR2Nd">pic.twitter.com/eWZFoRR2Nd</a>

    Brazil's flowing movement in the final third caught the most attention of the four tallies.

    Carli Lloyd @CarliLloyd

    Start to finish one of the best team goals I've seen. 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/amTgVeGHpF">https://t.co/amTgVeGHpF</a>

    Heather O'Reilly @HeatherOReilly

    That wassssss……some sexy footy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brazil?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brazil</a>

    Theo Lloyd-Hughes @theolloydhughes

    brazil: plays football <br><br>the timeline: <a href="https://t.co/I0rKw6472c">pic.twitter.com/I0rKw6472c</a>

    Brazil manager Pia Sundhage expressed her excitement on the sidelines with how well the Brazilians played in their opener.

    ITV Football @itvfootball

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BRA</a> manager Pia Sundhage is loving it 🥰<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/KuCddwaKSY">pic.twitter.com/KuCddwaKSY</a>

    Monday's win set Brazil up nicely for its second, and likely most competitive, Group F contest against France on Saturday.

    Since 71 @Since71Blog

    Brazil will face tougher tests (Germany or France loom large in the quarter finals, for a start and then potentially USA in the semis) but they have shown that they are well and truly ready for it.

    KP8 🖤💛 @SabrinaTemple

    Brazil might be a problem in this World Cup 👀 excited to watch their next game against France on Saturday.

    Brazil will enter Saturday's match in first place in Group F with three points. France was held to one point in a scoreless draw with Jamaica.