Best Reaction to Brazil's Win vs. Panama in 2023 Women's World Cup

Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Brazil's Ary Borges produced the first hat-trick of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Monday's 4-0 win over Panama.

Borges, who plays for Racing Louisville in the NWSL, struck the back of the net in the 19th, 39th and 70th minutes.

The 23-year-old midfielder became the fifth player in Women's World Cup history to score a hat-trick in her debut, and she is now the youngest Brazilian to score three times in a WWC match.

Borges also chipped in a lovely backheeled assist to Bia Zaneratto in the 48th minute to finish off one of the best team attacking buildups you will see in the entire tournament.

Brazil's flowing movement in the final third caught the most attention of the four tallies.

Brazil manager Pia Sundhage expressed her excitement on the sidelines with how well the Brazilians played in their opener.

Monday's win set Brazil up nicely for its second, and likely most competitive, Group F contest against France on Saturday.

Brazil will enter Saturday's match in first place in Group F with three points. France was held to one point in a scoreless draw with Jamaica.