Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Welcomes Baby Daughter in TikTok Video

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson announced the birth of his daughter, Riley, in a TikTok post on Sunday.

Riley is Robinson's first child with his partner Lindsey Luquet.

Earlier this month, Luquet posted a picture of herself celebrating her pregnancy before she was set to go into labor.

"One last time, because this one deserved its own post. Thank you my princess for the most amazing and beautiful time of my life! See you so soon baby!" Luquet wrote.

Robinson, 25, has spent his entire five-year career with the Knicks. He averaged 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds last season while appearing in 59 games.