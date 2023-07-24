X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Best Reaction to Girelli, Italy's Win vs. Argentina in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 24, 2023

    AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 24: Barbara Bonansea #8 of Team Italy and Florencia Bonsegundo #15 of Team Argentina compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park on July 24, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Wu Zhizhao/VCG via Getty Images)
    Wu Zhizhao/VCG via Getty Images

    For more than 80 minutes, Italy could not capitalize on its scoring chances.

    Seeing her team's desperation rising, Italian coach Milena Bertolini substituted in Cristiana Girelli during the 83rd minute.

    Four minutes later Girelli found the back of the net and gave Italy a 1-0 victory over Argentina in their 2023 Women's World Cup opener. Lisa Boattin assisted on the goal, sending through an excellent cross that was Girelli was able to head past Argentine keeper Vanina Correa.

    "When you have a player like Cristiana Girelli on the bench and you see that you can't actually score... My choice was very simple," Bertolini told reporters.

    "She's a weapon for us. We had a lot of the ball but just couldn't get it into the net. And so having a player like her on the bench, it's natural that you ask her to take to the pitch."

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    HER FOURTH CAREER FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP GOAL! <br><br>An absolute class finish from Italy's leading goalscorer Cristiana Girelli 🇮🇹 <a href="https://t.co/ytI6m5FfvU">pic.twitter.com/ytI6m5FfvU</a>

    Okpuma @Okpuma

    Cristiana Girelli. Captain, Leader, Legend. Showing up when her team needs her yet again <a href="https://t.co/vGPjHdBp17">https://t.co/vGPjHdBp17</a>

    Best Reaction to Girelli, Italy's Win vs. Argentina in 2023 Women's World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst

    🇮🇹 Italy 1-0 Argentina 🇦🇷<br><br>Not a game with many shots (2nd fewest at the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>) or quality chances (the lowest xG), but it had a lot of intensity to it - there were a tournament-high 36 fouls &amp; six cards.<br><br>Italy take the win with a late goal from sub Cristiana Girelli. <a href="https://t.co/FAV3h4kyRr">pic.twitter.com/FAV3h4kyRr</a>

    NDTV Sports @Sports_NDTV

    Cristiana Girelli said she would be happy to keep playing the role of super sub after scoring an 87th-minute winner as Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in a feisty encounter at the Women's World Cup<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItaliaArgentina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItaliaArgentina</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ihslKx6tj">https://t.co/8ihslKx6tj</a>

    Kathryn @agitpro

    feel like cristiana girelli should probs be starting

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Cristiana Girelli delivers for Italy. That's a heartbreaker for Argentina, who had some nice stretches of composed possession. Dropping that one late is a really killer in a tough group, though. And remember, Group G matches up with Group E (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>'s group) in Rd of 16. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    Thuraya 🔴⚫️ @Thuraya_ACM

    Yesss come on 3 pointsss🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹. Cristiana Girelli 🐐🐐

    Maria. @mdl_hp

    Cristiana Girelli can't be benched on this team.

    A decade into her international career, Girelli now has 54 goals over the course of her time playing for Italy. This is the third straight World Cup where she's found the back of the net, having scored 15 of her goals in World Cup matches or qualifiers.

    The match saw the two sides trade off possession throughout, with Argentina seemingly satisfied to play for a 0-0 tie. The underdog Argentines had only one shot on goal despite holding possession for 47 percent of the match, while Italy spent most of the first 87 minutes coming up short on goal-scoring chances.

    Italy's ability to sub in an elite veteran like Girelli ultimately made the difference, earning a critical three points in Group G play. The Italians will look to add three more points Saturday when they take on Sweden.