Yankees' Gleyber Torres Exits Win vs. Royals Because of Hip Injury

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was removed from Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium with left hip tightness.

Torres appeared to have injured himself while making a defensive play in the third inning of the 8-5 win, falling to the ground and rubbing his neck and head afterward.

He remained in the game initially but was later replaced in the lineup when it was his turn to bat in the seventh inning.

The Yankees will be hoping Torres' injury is something minor as they have had a tough week on that front, losing starting catcher Jose Trevino for the season as he's set to undergo wrist surgery.

It'd be especially difficult to lose Torres, who's been the team's best hitter since the All-Star break, hitting .382/.378/.617 in that span, including a homer in four of the last five games.

He's having one of the best seasons of his career this year, hitting .264/.330/.432 with 15 homers and 41 RBI. He's arguably been New York's best player in the absence of Aaron Judge, who has been out since June 3 with a torn ligament in his big right toe.

The Yankees have also seen several other key players miss extended time throughout the year such as Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and Carlos Rodón, among others.

And sitting in fourth place of the AL East at 53-47, losing Torres is the very last thing they need just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card slot.

New York did get some good news Sunday as it was reported that Judge faced live batting practice for the first time since his injury.