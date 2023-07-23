X Games 2023: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

0 of 4

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

X Games California 2023 is in the books, after hosting more than 50,000 fans who crowded Ventura Country Fairgrounds to watch the world's best action sports athletes, while others followed along on the TV broadcast and on social media.

This year, X Games extended its summer iteration into a weeklong event, with Real BMX and Real Street Best Trick kicking things off in Southern California earlier this week before X Games headed up the coast to Vista, home of Elliot Sloan's Sloanyard compound, which hosted BMX and skateboard MegaPark events on Thursday.

Finally, finals weekend kicked off on Friday in Ventura with skateboard, BMX and Moto X events running through Sunday, culminating with men's skateboard vert best trick on Sunday afternoon.

That event featured the one and only Tony Hawk, who retired from competitive skateboarding 20 years ago before returning in the vert best trick event as a surprise entry in 2021 while also serving as an X Games commentator.

X Games California 2023 was the first summer iteration that welcomed spectators since the beginning of the pandemic, so to see Hawk—and the rest of the talented athletes who competed over the weekend, many of whom shattered records and did world-first tricks—in person was a special treat.

The sellout crowd suggested that the fans missed X Games as much as it missed having them onsite...and the future of action sports, with skateboarding and freestyle BMX both appearing in next summer's Paris Olympics, seems bright.

Let's break down the full results from this week's X Games competitions as well as catch up on the biggest highlights and storylines you might have missed.