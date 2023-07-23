X Games 2023: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick HighlightsJuly 23, 2023
X Games 2023: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights
X Games California 2023 is in the books, after hosting more than 50,000 fans who crowded Ventura Country Fairgrounds to watch the world's best action sports athletes, while others followed along on the TV broadcast and on social media.
This year, X Games extended its summer iteration into a weeklong event, with Real BMX and Real Street Best Trick kicking things off in Southern California earlier this week before X Games headed up the coast to Vista, home of Elliot Sloan's Sloanyard compound, which hosted BMX and skateboard MegaPark events on Thursday.
Finally, finals weekend kicked off on Friday in Ventura with skateboard, BMX and Moto X events running through Sunday, culminating with men's skateboard vert best trick on Sunday afternoon.
That event featured the one and only Tony Hawk, who retired from competitive skateboarding 20 years ago before returning in the vert best trick event as a surprise entry in 2021 while also serving as an X Games commentator.
X Games California 2023 was the first summer iteration that welcomed spectators since the beginning of the pandemic, so to see Hawk—and the rest of the talented athletes who competed over the weekend, many of whom shattered records and did world-first tricks—in person was a special treat.
The sellout crowd suggested that the fans missed X Games as much as it missed having them onsite...and the future of action sports, with skateboarding and freestyle BMX both appearing in next summer's Paris Olympics, seems bright.
Let's break down the full results from this week's X Games competitions as well as catch up on the biggest highlights and storylines you might have missed.
Thursday Results
BMX MegaPark
1. Ryan Williams 96.66
2. Morgan Wade 91.33
3. Jaie Toohey 89.33
4. Daniel Sandoval 88.00
5. Mykel Larrin 87.66
6. Andy Buckworth 86.33
7. Mike Varga 85.33
8. Kaden Stone 84.66
9. Zack Warden 71.33
Skateboard MegaPark
1. Edouard Damestoy 91.66
2. Gui Khury 88.00
3. Tom Schaar 85.33
4. Italo Penarrubia 75.00
5. Mitchie Brusco 63.66
6. Trey Wood 60.66
7. Rony Gomes 50.66
8. Elliot Sloan 27.66
BMX and skateboard MegaPark events took place at Elliot Sloan's Sloanyard and were broadcast on Thursday evening. In BMX, Ryan Williams defended his title, securing gold with an off-axis 1080 over the gap and a frontflip inward bike flip on the second gap.
Among the skateboarders, France's Edouard Damestoy also defended his title for his third X Games win in the last calendar year.
Friday Results
Men's BMX Street
1. Kevin Peraza 87.00
2. Boyd Hilder 86.33
3. Garrett Reynolds 82.33
4. Devon Smillie 81.66
5. Felix Prangenberg 81.33
6. Colin Varanyak 80.66
7. Alex Donnachie 80.00
8. Chad Kerley 78.66
9. Johnny Raekes 77.00
Kevin Peraza has captured X Games gold in BMX park and BMX dirt, but a victory in BMX street had eluded him—until Friday. Check out the highlights for his wallride on the front of the bell tower. Friday's first final competition, Kevin Peraza earned his first X Games BMX Street Gold.
Men's Skateboard Vert
1. Jimmy Wilkins 92.33
2. Mitchie Brusco 90.33
3. Moto Shibata 89.33
4. Gui Khury 88.00
5. Rony Gomes 86.66
6. Tom Schaar 86.33
7. Augusto Akio 83.00
8. Paul-Luc Ronchetti 81.00
9. Edouard Damestoy 70.66
10. Elliot Sloan 40.66
Jimmy Wilkins, who earned his seventh X Games gold medal in men's skateboard vert on Friday, set a top score in his first run that no one could beat for the rest of the contest. It was his sixth consecutive win in the event.
But it wasn't enough for Wilkins to simply continue his winning ways; he threw down a tailgrab 720 to fakie, which has never been landed in a contest.
Moto X Best Trick
1. David Rinaldo 97.00
2. Jackson Strong 96.00
3. Jayo Archer 89.33
4. Josh Sheehan 88.66
5. Luc Ackermann 88.00
6. Benny Richards 82.66
7. Taka Higashino 82.00
8. Harry Bink 65.00
Saturday Results
Women's Skateboard Street
1. Chloe Covell 90.00
2. Liz Akama 87.66
3. Momiji Nishiya 86.66
4. Hina Maeda 78.66
5. Shiloh Catori 78.00
6. Mariah Duran 67.00
7. Paige Heyn 64.00
8. Leticia Bufoni 60.33
Australian teenager Chloe Covell, whose meteoric rise in skateboarding began last year at X Games, made history on Saturday. Not only did she become the youngest women's street gold medalist in X Games history, at 13 years and 5 months old, but she also became the first Aussie woman to win gold in a Summer X Games discipline.
Men's BMX Dirt
1. Brady Baker
2. Ryan Williams
3. Logan Martin
4. Brian Fox
5. Dawid Godziek
6. Mike Varga
7. Jaie Toohey
8. Andy Buckworth
Moto X QuarterPipe High Air
1. Colby Raha 56'3"
2. Corey Creed 55'7"
3. Tyler Bereman 52'1"
4. Kohl Denney 49'8"
5. Patrick Evans 46'8"
6. Jarryd McNeil 42'2"
Heading into X Games California 2023, the height record in Moto X High Air, which sees riders blast themselves off a quarterpipe to get as much air as possible before plummeting back to the earth, was 49 feet, set by Colby Raha.
Not only did Raha completely obliterate his previous record, setting the competition's new height record at 56'3", but three competitors in all were able to break the 50' mark. The future is bright for Moto X High Air, a fan-favorite event for its simple yet stunning setup.
Men's Skateboard Park
1. Jagger Eaton 92.00
2. Keegan Palmer 91.33
3. Tom Schaar 85.33
4. Pedro Barros 84.00
5. Cory Juneau 79.33
6. Oskar Rozenberg 77.66
BMX Dirt Best Trick
1. Ryan Williams
2. Kaden Stone
3. Dawid Godziek
4. Jaie Toohey
5. Andy Buckworth
6. Brady Baker
7. Mike Varga
8. Daniel Sandoval
9. Jake Leiva
Women's Skateboard Vert
1. Arisa Trew 90.33
2. Reese Nelson 88.00
3. Asahi Kaihara 83.66
4. Juno Matsuoka 75.66
5. Raicca Ventura 74.33
6. Bryce Wettstein 73.00
7. Ruby Lilley 72.33
8. Dora Varella 71.00
9. Lilly Stoephasius 67.00
10. Grace Marhoefer 64.33
X Games @XGames
13-year-old Arisa Trew stomps a first-in-competition 720 to win <a href="https://twitter.com/pacificobeer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pacificobeer</a> Women's Skateboard Vert gold. The average of the entire <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> podium was 13 yrs. 6 mos. <a href="https://t.co/Gwryw22rg1">pic.twitter.com/Gwryw22rg1</a>
The young Australian women are taking over skateboarding. The same day that Aussie Chloe Covell became the youngest women's street gold medalist in X Games history, her fellow skateboarder from Down Under, Arisa Trew, won women's skateboard vert with a women's-competition-first 720.
This year marks the first that X Games has held a women's vert competition since 2010, and given that the rippers' average age was just 13 years, 6 months, the future in the women's discipline is bright.
Men's BMX Park
1. Jose Torres 95.33
2. Kevin Peraza 93.33
3. Logan Martin 92.66
4. Justin Dowell 89.33
5. Dennis Enarson 85.33
6. Kieran Reilly 81.33
Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick
1. Yuto Horigome
2. Braden Hoban
3. Nyjah Huston
4. Gustavo Ribeiro
5. Chris Joslin
6. Kelvin Hoefler
7. Vincent Milou
8. Jamie Foy
Moto X Best Whip
1. Tyler Bereman
2. Tom Parsons
3. Julien Vanstippen
4. Patrick Evans
Sunday Results
Women's Skateboard Street Best Trick
1. Mariah Duran
2. Liz Akama
3. Chloe Covell
4. Momiji Nishiya
5. Rayssa Leal
6 Zeng Wenhui
7. Yumeka Oda
8. Pamela Rosa
Women's Skateboard Park
1. Arisa Trew 91.00
2. Mizuho Hasegawa 82.66
3. Grace Marhoefer 81.66
4. Cocona Hiraki 80.33
5. Bryce Wettstein 79.33
6. Raicca Ventura 78.66
X Games @XGames
13-year-old Arisa Trew wins <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> Women's Skateboard Park. With her Vert victory on Saturday, she's the first female in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> history to take Skateboard double gold. <a href="https://t.co/mzATICLY41">pic.twitter.com/mzATICLY41</a>
After her statement win in vert on Saturday, Arisa Trew followed it up by taking gold in women's skateboard park as well on Sunday. The 13-year-old became the first female skateboarder to take double gold in X Games history.
BMX Park Best Trick
1. Kevin Peraza
2. Kieran Reilly
3. Daniel Sandoval
4. Brady Baker
5. Jeremy Malott
6. Mike Varga
7. Justin Dowell
8. Ryan Williams
Men's Skateboard Street
1. Yuto Horigome 95.66
2. Kelvin Hoefler 90.66
3. Ryan Decenzo 88.00
4. Nyjah Huston 86.00
5. Shane O'neill 77.00
6. Giovanni Vianna 75.33
7, Gustavo Ribeiro 62.66
8. Jagger Eaton 61.66
X Games @XGames
.<a href="https://twitter.com/yutohorigome?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yutohorigome</a> 🇯🇵 wins Men's Skateboard Street and becomes the first skater since 2002 to win gold in both Street and Street Best Trick at the same <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> <a href="https://t.co/57nqPoAuPR">pic.twitter.com/57nqPoAuPR</a>
Yuto Horigome was the top qualifier for the men's skateboard street final, and he had already locked in the highest score of the day of 95.66 prior to his third and final run, so he was able to take a victory lap. He became the first skateboarder in 21 years to win gold in both street and street best trick.
Skateboard Vert Best Trick
1. Gui Khury
2. Moto Shibata
3. Edouard Damestoy
4. Elliot Sloan
5. Mitchie Brusco
6. Paul-Luc Ronchetti
7. Tom Schaar
8. Augusto Akio
9. Tony Hawk
10. Rony Gomes
The X Games telecast saved the best for last on Sunday, with a progressive men's skateboard vert best trick event that saw multiple new tricks claimed and featured the Birdman himself, 55-year-old Tony Hawk, dropping in.
Fourteen-year-old Gui Khury, who claimed the first-ever 1080 on a vert (non-mega) ramp in 2021 with Tony Hawk in attendance, started things off aggressively this time around with a judo 900, which had never before been done in competition.
X Games @XGames
With a judo 900, 14 year old Gui Khury shuts down <a href="https://twitter.com/pacificobeer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pacificobeer</a> Skateboard Vert Best Trick. It's his 8th career <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> medal and his 2nd gold. <a href="https://t.co/1udhtJ35AQ">pic.twitter.com/1udhtJ35AQ</a>
Moto Shibata appeared to defy the laws of physics with his alley-oop kickflip McTwist, yet another trick that had never been landed in competition until Sunday.
Not to be left out of the first-timers club, Edouard Damestoy claimed a trick of his own, throwing down a competition-first frontside 720 to fakie.