Jets Rumors: Breece Hall's Injury Rehab Has NYJ 'Optimistic' for Week 1 vs. Bills

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets "remain optimistic" about Breece Hall's availability for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

New York placed Hall on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.

The general uncertainty surrounding the 2022 second-round pick has led many to wonder whether the Jets will hedge their bets and sign Dalvin Cook.

Fox Sports' Henry McKenna reported Friday they're one of the "the top contenders" for his signature along with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Cimini reported the interest is mutual from Cook's side.

The need for a major addition to the backfield becomes less pressing if Hall looks increasingly likely to suit up against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Thursday he "looks really good, looks strong" during workouts.

Before his knee injury, Hall ran for 463 yards and three touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 218 yards and one score. The 6'1", 220-pound back looked like a more than capable No. 1 option for the Jets.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler conducted a poll of the NFL's top running backs, with Hall getting an honorable mention nod. One person who spoke with Fowler described him as a "faster, bigger Matt Forte."

Should the 22-year-old encounter a setback between now and the regular season, New York might have little choice but to bring in another ball-carrier.

For now, things seem to be trending in the right direction.