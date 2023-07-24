Buying and Selling the NHL's Biggest Offseason Gambles

3 of 5

Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

Ottawa is another team that entered the offseason with a major question mark in goal and made a wild choice in its attempt to answer it.

The Senators have done a lot of good work in recent years when it comes to rebuilding their roster.

It is one of the best young teams in the league and is quickly back on the rise.

The young forward core is swimming in talent, while all of the major players are signed to long-term deals that should qualify as team-friendly. They also made a major splash at the trade deadline to add Jakob Chychrun to a defense that already has Thomas Chabot, Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson to build around.

They just need a goalie.

They badly swung and missed last offseason when they traded Filip Gustavsson to the Minnesota Wild in a one-for-one deal that landed them Cam Talbot. It turned out to be one of the most lopsided trades of the year as Gustavsson took over the starting job in Minnesota and was one of the most productive goalies in the league.

Talbot was the exact opposite. He struggled and it was one of the biggest reasons the Senators fell short of the playoffs again.

This offseason the dice roll comes in the form of Joonas Korpisalo on a five-year, $25 million deal.

Korpisalo played well at times during the 2022-23 season, especially after he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, but his overall track record as an NHL starting goalie is all over the map, and more often than not puts him below what you would want to see for a contending team.

In two of the past three seasons, his save percentage has finished below the .890 mark, while only three of his nine seasons in the NHL have resulted in a save percentage higher than .905. He has also never played more than 40 games in an entire season at any point in his career.

Not only do the Senators not know how he will perform over the course of a full 82-game season where he is expected to be the full-time starter, they really don't even know how well he will perform at all.

And they are putting a ton of faith in him to be the goalie to help get them back to the playoffs.

Verdict: Sell