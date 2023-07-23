Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Monday's ScheduleJuly 23, 2023
Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Monday's Schedule
Two of the top five teams in the world struggled in opening matches they were expected to win by a hefty margin at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday.
France, the No. 5 team in the FIFA women's world rankings, was held to a scoreless draw by Jamaica, a team 38 spots beneath Les Bleues in the world rankings.
The surprising draw opened up the possibility for Brazil to sit on top of Group F and put France under pressure for the group victory.
Sweden, the No. 3 side in the world, struggled to produce three points against South Africa, the 54th-ranked nation.
Sweden was luckier than France in its opener, as it pulled out a 2-1 victory to kick off Group G, but the performance left a lot to be desired.
The Netherlands were the other victor on Sunday in Australia and New Zealand. The Dutch beat Portugal, 1-0, to move level on points with the United States in Group E.
Group E
1. United States - 3 points
2. Netherlands - 3
3. Portugal - 0
4. Vietnam - 0
Sunday Result
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
The Dutch pulled level with the United States on three points, but placed themselves in second place in Group E on goal differential.
Stefanie van der Gragt put the Dutch ahead in the 13th minute with her second-career World Cup goal.
The 30-year-old defender netted her last two international goals against Portugal. She scored against the European side last summer at UEFA Euro 2022.
The Netherlands will face the United States on Wednesday night with first place on the line in Group E.
The winner of that match would book a spot in the knockout round and be in terrific position to capture first place in the group.
Portugal needs to beat Vietnam on Thursday to keep alive its chances to advance to the round of 16 in its World Cup debut.
Group F
1. France - 1
2. Jamaica - 1
3. Brazil - 0
4. Panama - 0
Sunday Result
France 0, Jamaica 0
France was denied three points by Jamaica.
The North American nation pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the tournament to date, and in the process, put itself in a better spot to qualify for the round of 16.
France held 72 percent of the possession, earned 12 corners and put five shots on target, but it could not beat Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.
France is on top of Group F on the fair play points tiebreaker. Jamaica will be at a disadvantage against Panama because of Khadija Shaw's sending off. Shaw picked up a second yellow in second-half stoppage time on a questionable call in which little contact, if any, was made on her tackle.
France's slip-up opens up the possibility for Brazil to win Group F. Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Panama on Monday.
Group G
1. Sweden - 3
2. Italy - 0
3. Argentina - 0
4. South Africa - 0
Sunday Result
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Sweden had to wait until late in its match with South Africa to take the lead.
Amanda Ilestedt provided the game-winning goal in the 90th minute of a match in which the European side did not play well.
Sweden commanded the first half, but fell short with any of its scoring chances, and then it conceded in the 48th minute to Hildah Migaia.
Fridolina Rolfo produced Sweden's equalizer in the 65th minute, but the Swedes could not find the match winner until the final minute of the contest.
All that matters to Sweden right now is that it has three points to top Group G, but its overall performance must be better to cruise past Italy and Argentina in its next two group-stage contests.
Monday Schedule
Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m. ET, FS1)
Germany, the No. 2 side in the world, open its World Cup campaign overnight against Morocco.
The Germans will try to prevent turning in a disappointing opening performance, like other top sides, like France and Sweden.
Brazil will attempt to overtake France in Group F after one matchday with a win over Panama, one of two Concacaf sides making its World Cup debut.
Italy and Argentina are likely playing for second place behind Sweden in Group G, and the same could be said about Colombia and South Korea in Germany's Group H.