Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Monday's Schedule

Amy Halpin /DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Two of the top five teams in the world struggled in opening matches they were expected to win by a hefty margin at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday.

France, the No. 5 team in the FIFA women's world rankings, was held to a scoreless draw by Jamaica, a team 38 spots beneath Les Bleues in the world rankings.

The surprising draw opened up the possibility for Brazil to sit on top of Group F and put France under pressure for the group victory.

Sweden, the No. 3 side in the world, struggled to produce three points against South Africa, the 54th-ranked nation.

Sweden was luckier than France in its opener, as it pulled out a 2-1 victory to kick off Group G, but the performance left a lot to be desired.

The Netherlands were the other victor on Sunday in Australia and New Zealand. The Dutch beat Portugal, 1-0, to move level on points with the United States in Group E.