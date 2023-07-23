Italy vs. Argentina: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

2 of 3

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Italy coach Milena Bertolini stunned both players and fans alike when she excluded former captain Sara Gama from this World Cup squad.

"I thought long and hard to be certain it was the right decision. Don't think I made this choice lightly," she told reporters. "The motivation is exclusively technical-tactical and physical."

Gama was a pillar of an Italian team that made the World Cup quarterfinals in 2019, is already in one Hall of Fame, and is the first woman to achieve vice president status in the Italian Footballers' Association.

To say she was a beloved member of the nation's soccer program would be an understatement. Replacing her will not be easy, but Bertolini believes it is the right call to turn to a younger, energetic team on the heels of Le Azzurre's disappointing Euro 2022 performance.

Teenager Giulia Dragoni headlines a crop of Millennial talent that also includes Arianna Caruso, Martina Lenzini, Manuela Giugliano, among others.

Giugliano may be the best of the bunch right now, with a knack for finding passing lanes that could make her one of the bright, young stars of European football before long.

Dragoni, nicknamed "little Messi," is just 16 years old but she has flashed the skills necessary to be a leader of the team well into the future. She will not start, thanks to Giugliano's presence at midfield, but she will have her opportunities to prove why her coach felt comfortable purging aging veterans in favor of youthful energy.

Together, they form the foundation of the Italian women's soccer team for years to come but what they can realistically accomplish in 2023 remains to be seen.

Bertolini appears realistic in the expectations of her squad. "Our goal is to qualify for the knockout stage, even if it won't be easy."

She also recognizes this could be her final World Cup with the team.

"Our life is always uncertain, and I am no exception. Our future will probably depend on the World Cup."

If it is, she can rest easy knowing she made difficult decisions at the moment but potentially set Italy up to be the world elite team they had been previously with a core of skilled players.