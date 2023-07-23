Shakur Stevenson Confronts George Kambosos on Video: I Will Beat the S--t Out of Him

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson is done waiting. He's ready for George Kambosos.

Stevenson confronted Kambosos following the IBO lightweight champion's victory over Maxi Hughes on Saturday, saying he will "beat the s--t out of [Kambosos]."

The confrontation seemed closer to staged than organic, with both fighters smiling and even embracing in the moment.

Stevenson made his lightweight debut in April with a TKO victory over Shuichiro Yoshino and has clearly set his sights on a marquee next opponent.

The 26-year-old is a former two-division champion who has not lost in 20 career professional fights. He decided to move up to lightweight after having difficulty staying at super featherweight. His last bout in the division, a unanimous decision victory over Robson Conceição, came after Stevenson missed weight for the fight.

Kambosos' star has declined a bit over the last year. After going through his first 20 fights undefeated, the Australian lost back-to-back bouts against Devin Haney last year and was not in peak form Saturday night against Hughes. More than a few pundits and fans thought the majority decision should have actually gone Hughes' way.

Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion at age 24 and likely would await Stevenson if he were able to defeat Kambosos. That potential bout would be one of the most marquee fights between American boxers in recent memory.

Assuming Stevenson and Kambosos are serious about their desire to fight, they both should have availabilities in their calendar late this year or in early 2024.