Germany vs. Morocco: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Matt King - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Germany has long been among the world's elite in soccer and that has not changed as expectations are once again high for Die Nationalef.

Amid those expectations, though, is a team that is limping into the tournament having just narrowly escaped with a victory against Vietnam and losing to both Zambia (3-2) and Brazil (2-1) in friendlies.

The team is more than capable of showing up and defeating favored teams like the United States or England in this year's tournament but it also can lose to teams it should be demonstrably better than, which begs the question: does the team play to the quality of its opponent?

If so, that is a problem that will present itself rather quickly in this World Cup, particularly as Morocco awaits them in the first group match.

The second-ranked squad is a legitimate contender to win the Cup and has the talent to do just that.

Lena Oberdorf, at 17 years old, is a young and creative player whose on-field intelligence and ability to read the situation is the stuff of a more experienced player. Her physicality helps set the tone for the rest of the team and has positioned her as one of the leaders of the future.

Alexandra Popp is the best player on the team and an international force on the pitch. She is coming off a European Championships in which she scored in five consecutive games and enters the World Cup on the heels of her most prolific year.

Both of those players are among the best in the entire tournament and should be guiding forces in the team's journey to the cup but if they continue to play to the level of the competition, they will find themselves upset early and their chances of capturing a third World Cup diminished greatly.