Dolphins Rumors: Christian Wilkins Won't Hold Out from Camp amid Contract Talks

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins does not plan to hold out from training camp amid talks for a new contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Wilkins is due for a contract extension, entering the final year of his current deal with a cap hit worth $10.7 million.

The Dolphins selected Wilkins 13th overall in the 2019 draft out of Clemson and he has put together a solid four seasons in Miami.

In 64 games (60 starts) across four seasons, he has posted 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 17 pass breakups, one interception, 290 tackles, 33 tackles for a loss and 27 quarterback hits.

The 27-year-old is coming off a 2022 season in which he posted 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six pass breakups, 98 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits in 17 games.

It marked the best season of his career, though he is destined to have an even better 2023 campaign, and he told reporters last month that he's not letting the potential money on an extension serve as his only motivation this year.

"I'm always motivated, and motivation comes from within, not a dollar amount, but it's just my drive to be the best and be my best," he said. "No dollar changes that, changes my mindset. Whether something gets done or not, my approach is always the same."

The defensive tackle market has escalated over the last year with Jeffery Simmons agreeing to a four-year, $94 million deal with the Tennessee Titans and Quinnen Williams inking a four-year, $96 million contract with the New York Jets.

Wilkins should only benefit from those deals when he finally puts pen-to-paper on a new contract.