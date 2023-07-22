Madden 24 Ratings: Chiefs Ranked No. 1 Team, Eagles No. 2 in Full Top-10 Reveal

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

After finishing the 2022 season with a 14-3 record and defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as the top-ranked team in EA Sports' Madden NFL 24.

The Chiefs top the leaderboard with a 92 overall rating. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles come in second with a 91 overall rating, and the Buffalo Bills come in third at 90 overall.

Kansas City's rating is a significant increase from its 86 overall rating in Madden NFL 23 to begin the 2022 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the top-ranked team going into 2022 with a 92 overall rating.

The Chiefs boast one of the best rosters in the NFL with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, guard Joe Thuney, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay, among others.

Kansas City enters the 2023 campaign with the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +600, per DraftKings SportsBook. A championship would mark their third title since the 2019 campaign.

The Eagles and Bills also have second-and-third-best odds, respectively, to win the Super Bowl at +650 and +900.