X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Madden 24 Ratings: Chiefs Ranked No. 1 Team, Eagles No. 2 in Full Top-10 Reveal

    Erin WalshJuly 22, 2023

    FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. For every example such as Kansas City's move to trade up for two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes in 2017 or Buffalo's decision the next year to move up for franchise quarterback Josh Allen, there are misses. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

    After finishing the 2022 season with a 14-3 record and defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as the top-ranked team in EA Sports' Madden NFL 24.

    The Chiefs top the leaderboard with a 92 overall rating. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles come in second with a 91 overall rating, and the Buffalo Bills come in third at 90 overall.

    Madden NFL 24 @EAMaddenNFL

    Top 10 Teams in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden24?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden24</a><br><br>Which team will you use in H2H?? <a href="https://t.co/XuhDLJddeg">pic.twitter.com/XuhDLJddeg</a>

    Kansas City's rating is a significant increase from its 86 overall rating in Madden NFL 23 to begin the 2022 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the top-ranked team going into 2022 with a 92 overall rating.

    The Chiefs boast one of the best rosters in the NFL with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, guard Joe Thuney, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay, among others.

    Kansas City enters the 2023 campaign with the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +600, per DraftKings SportsBook. A championship would mark their third title since the 2019 campaign.

    Madden 24 Ratings: Chiefs Ranked No. 1 Team, Eagles No. 2 in Full Top-10 Reveal
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Eagles and Bills also have second-and-third-best odds, respectively, to win the Super Bowl at +650 and +900.