5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. Commits to Alabama over Auburn, Florida, OSU, More

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama football added another elite wide receiver to its 2025 recruiting class after Jaime Ffrench Jr. committed to the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.

A standout at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Ffrench is a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in his class and the No. 13 player overall, according to 247 Sports Composite.

He chose Alabama over other top programs such as Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, among others.

Ffrench is Alabama's fifth commitment of the 2025 class and its second wide receiver, joining five-star prospect Ryan Williams of Saraland, Alabama, who is the No. 1 receiver in the entire class.

The Crimson Tide now have the second-best recruiting class in the cycle, trailing only reigning national champions and SEC rivals Georgia.

Last season at Mandarin, Ffrench caught 44 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. He told ESPN last month that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' move from Notre Dame to Alabama was a big point of emphasis for him.

"They have a great coaching staff," Ffrench said. "They're going to prepare me for the next level, day in and day out. I get to go against the top guys every day in practice, stuff like that. They have a great facility. They have a great support system. Everything is there for you just to do nothing but succeed."

Alabama, of course, already has a loaded receiving corps as it is returning four of its top five pass catchers from last season in Jermaine Burton, Ja'Corey Brooks, Kobe Prentice and Isaiah Bond.

Jalen Hale, a highly-touted freshman, could also see immediate playing time for the Crimson Tide.