Cyclist Jacopo Venzo Dies at Age 17 After Crash During Race in Austria

Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Jacopo Venzo, a 17-year-old cyclist from Italy, died Saturday from injuries suffered in a crash while racing Friday.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), Venzo'a race team, Campana Imballaggi Geo&Tex Trentino, released a statement on the talented cyclist's passing:

"With tears in our eyes and devastated hearts we announce that our junior Jacopo Venzo has left us. The boy had been the victim of a very bad fall yesterday on the downhill during the first stage of the Tour of Upper Austria.

"Jacopo was an extraordinary young man with a future all to write in sports and especially in life, and for that it hurts even more. We ask that the family's privacy be respected, and we thank everyone who will make us feel their support."

The crash occurred during the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt, which is a bike race in Austria. Per Reuters, Venzo was airlifted to the Kepler clinic in Linz after the crash, but he could not be saved.

After news of Venzo's death broke, the Junioren Rundfahrt was canceled Saturday.

Venzo's death marked the second time a high-profile cyclist has passed due to injuries suffered in a crash over the past month.

In June, Switzerland's Gino Mäder died at the age of 26 after crashing during the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse.