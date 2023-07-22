NFL Rumors: Possible Dalvin Cook Suspension Is Topic of 'Chatter' Among Insiders

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Some within the NFL reportedly believe teams have been hesitant to sign free-agent running back Dalvin Cook due to "chatter" about a potential suspension.

According to Rochelle Olson of the Minneapolis Star Tribune (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), a now-sealed court document showed that Cook's representatives offered Cook's ex-girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, $1 million to send a letter to the NFL that would clear him of "any wrongdoing" regarding domestic violence allegations against him.

Cook has denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Trimble.

Trimble was reportedly offered $800,000 initially before it was amended to $1 million. Per Olson, Trimble's legal team wants to use the settlement offers against Cook in a lawsuit since they believe it shows "awareness of guilt."

Settlement offers typically aren't admissible in court, but Florio noted that Cook's lawyers asking Trimble to send a letter of exoneration to the NFL suggests they are at least somewhat worried about a suspension under the personal conduct policy.

Cook, who will turn 28 on Aug. 10, was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June after six seasons with the team.

The 2017 second-round pick out of Florida State has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four years, and rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of those seasons as well.

Cook enjoyed a career year in 2020, setting personal bests with 1,557 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns and 5.0 yards per carry.

He was also solid last season, rushing for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns, while catching 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores.

Cook, who has averaged an impressive 4.7 yards per carry during his career, has reportedly received interest in free agency from AFC East rivals in the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

As the preseason slate approaches, Cook is the unquestioned top player available at the running back position.