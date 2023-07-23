MLB Trade Deadline 2023: End Date and Fresh Rumors

0 of 3

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Major League Baseball's August 1 trade deadline rapidly approaching, teams are homing in on the moves they hope to make.



There are myriad reasons that teams engage in trades at the deadline—some are looking to get better immediately, some are eyeing prospects for the long-term play, and others may be simply looking to shed salary and/or expiring contracts.



Fans should expect a fair amount of activity this year. Though we may not see a true blockbuster like last summer's stunner involving Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Luke Volt, there should be an active market.

Let's dive into some of the latest rumors that have the baseball world buzzing with the deadline just over a week away.

