Ranking the Most Underrated NBA Players

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Steven Adams has made one three-point shot in his entire career, has fewer total blocks over the last five seasons than Robert Covington and Montrezl Harrell, and has virtually none of the new-age skills that get centers recognized.

He is, however, an old-school master of the big-man dark arts.

Adams is perhaps the most physical player in the league, an ambulatory granite statue that only moves when it wants to. When not using his unparalleled strength to carve out rebounding position or set screens that knock fillings loose, he's harnessing his skills as an irritant—grabbing a handful of jersey here or rubbing his sweaty forehead on an opponent's shoulder there.

The combination of pure strength and impish guile is a weird one, but it works—particularly for the Memphis Grizzlies, who need Adams' best-in-class contributions on the offensive glass to generate half-court offense. Memphis is 79-39 when Adams plays and 28-18 without him over the last two years, the difference between a 55-win pace and a 49-win pace across an 82-game season.

Every year since 2015-16, Adams' teams have had significantly better net ratings with him in the game. Five times during that span, his presence on the floor has boosted his club's point differential by at least 7.0 points per 100 possessions, an elite figure.

Adams is one of the best centers in the league, but nobody seems to notice it because he does it in such unassuming, throwback fashion.