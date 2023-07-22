Raiders' Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs' Contract Status: 'We're Gonna Need That Guy'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams discussed the importance of running back Josh Jacobs on Friday amid the All-Pro rusher's contract holdout.

During an appearance on NFL Total Access (h/t NFL.com's Coral Smith), Adams expressed his belief that the Raiders need Jacobs in the fold if they want to truly be contenders, saying:

"If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we're gonna need that guy. So I'm praying that we can still figure something out, but also understanding where Josh is coming from and trying to coach him through it at the same time."

Jacobs has yet to sign his $10.091 million franchise tender for the 2023 season, and the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term deal came and went on Monday without a new contract.

After he had a down year with a career-low 872 rushing yards in 2021, the Raiders declined to exercise the fifth-year option in Jacobs' contract for 2023.

That turned out to be a mistake, as the 25-year-old star went on to enjoy a career year in 2022, which was his first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.

Jacobs rushed for a career-high and NFL-leading 1,653 yards, plus he rushed his career high with 12 rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Jacobs also contributed as a pass-catcher, reeling in 53 receptions for a career-high 400 yards.

His league-leading 2,053 yards from scrimmage were nearly 700 yards more than his previous career high as well.

Jacobs earned his second Pro Bowl nod and first All-Pro first team selection, establishing him as one of the elite running backs in the NFL.

While Jacobs has earned a new contract, teams have been hesitant to reward running backs with big deals due to the short shelf life of the position and the relative ease of finding productive running backs compared to some other positions.

Like Jacobs, neither New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley nor Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard received a contract before Monday's deadline, leaving them to either sign their franchise tender or sit out.

Adams noted Friday that he is lending support to Jacobs due to his own experience of trying to navigate the franchise tag, saying: "I've been talking to him, we've been in his ear a little bit just trying to coach him through this process. I've been through it a couple times myself and I know what it's like to go back and forth about whether or not you feel appreciated."

When Adams was franchised by the Green Bay Packers, he made it clear he didn't want to play under the tag, and facilitated a trade to Las Vegas last offseason.

The Raiders have given no indication that they plan to trade Jacobs even if his holdout is extended, likely because they can ill afford to be without the centerpiece of their offense in 2023.