Expectations for Lukas Van Ness, Packers' Top Rookies in Preseason

Expectations for Lukas Van Ness, Packers' Top Rookies in PreseasonJuly 26, 2023
With 13 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers hope this year's draft class provides both short-term and long-term returns.
The most prized pick of the lot was first-rounder Lukas Van Ness. The Packers used their 13th overall selection to take the defensive lineman out of Iowa and will depend on him to bolster a unit that struggled after Rashan Gary's injury last season.
The offense has their fair share of promising prospects too. The Packers used their next three picks on that side of the ball with tight end Luke Musgrave (42nd), wide receiver Jayden Reed (50th) and tight end Tucker Kraft (78th) rounded out their Top 100 picks.
While there have been reports about what the first-year players have done at OTAs and there are bound to be similar reports for training camp, the first real look that fans will get comes when the Packers open their preseason slate against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 11.
Here's a look at what to expect from their top picks.
Edge Lukas Van Ness
In general, the Packers can and should bring along Lukas Van Ness slowly. He was not a starter at Iowa and is one of the youngest prospects in the draft class. He has a lot of development to go through.
With that in mind, the preseason is a great time for Van Ness to spread his wings and show what he can do. With Rashan Gary still rehabbing his surgically repaired knee, Van Ness could have the opportunity to get reps with the first team defense.
That will give him an opportunity to play some outside linebacker with the starters and hopefully flash some pass-rush productivity. Outside of that, the most interesting thing is going to be see where he lines up on the Packers defense.
Part of the reason the team drafted him is that he brings some versatility with the ability to kick inside at 6'5", 272 pounds. Jason Rebrovich, Van Ness' position coach, has already hinted that they'll deploy him in multiple ways.
"He possesses everything that we're looking for. His height, weight, speed – all those tangible things," he told the team's official website. "He's very open and he's played multiple positions when he was in college, so he has a lot of good background with the things we're asking him to do early on."
The preseason games will offer some insight into what roles he will be able to play.
TE Luke Musgrave and TE Tucker Kraft
Going to go with both tight ends here because the Packers are going to need both of them to contribute this season. The tight end room is the most uncertain one outside of quarterback on offense.
With Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan both leaving, there isn't really a veteran presence who can fulfill their roles. Josiah Deguara is more of an H-back than traditional tight end, leaving Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft as the leading candidates to take over the roles left behind by Lewis and Tonyan.
The youth movement isn't necessarily bad, but the Packers need to see something from the pair of rookies early. Otherwise, they might need to make a move to bring in a more proven option.
Musgrave is obviously the one the Packers have a little more stock in. They took him earlier in the draft and Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported the Packers view the Oregon State alum as a true No. 1 pass-catching tight end. He went on to compare his potential usage and role to Darren Waller or Travis Kelce as a player who could flex out and play wide receiver.
That's a role he is likely to try out in the preseason.
That would enable him to be on the field with Tucker Kraft, who figures to be more of an in-line tight end. Expect him to get plenty of opportunities to prove himself in the first three preseason games.
His blocking will be especially important to watch. It will probably determine just how big his role is as a rookie.
WR Jayden Reed
Here's a prediction: Jayden Reed is going to be the most impressive rookie during the preseason.
As the Packers are trying to figure out what the passing attack is going to look like with Jordan Love at the helm, their young receiving corps should get some high-quality reps. For Jayden Reed, that means a chance to show why the Packers took him at No. 50 overall.
Reed was only ranked No. 81 overall on the Bleacher Report big board, but there's something to be said for how well he fits alongside Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Both Doubs and Watson are suited as outside receivers.
They are both fairly big-bodied receivers who can threaten with deep speed. At 5'11", 187 pounds, Reed is a different type of receiver who is going to be able to operate out of the slot. He still has the ability to win contested catches for a guy his size, but he has a clear role when playing with Doubs and Watson.
Last season Doubs scored multiple touchdowns in the preseason on his way to generating buzz for himself going into the regular season. Reed could have a similar preseason with opportunities to show he should be on the field early.