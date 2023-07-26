Expectations for Lukas Van Ness, Packers' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With 13 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers hope this year's draft class provides both short-term and long-term returns.

The most prized pick of the lot was first-rounder Lukas Van Ness. The Packers used their 13th overall selection to take the defensive lineman out of Iowa and will depend on him to bolster a unit that struggled after Rashan Gary's injury last season.

The offense has their fair share of promising prospects too. The Packers used their next three picks on that side of the ball with tight end Luke Musgrave (42nd), wide receiver Jayden Reed (50th) and tight end Tucker Kraft (78th) rounded out their Top 100 picks.

While there have been reports about what the first-year players have done at OTAs and there are bound to be similar reports for training camp, the first real look that fans will get comes when the Packers open their preseason slate against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 11.

Here's a look at what to expect from their top picks.