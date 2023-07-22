X

    Florida A&M Suspends Football Activities After Rap Video Was Filmed in Locker Room

    Adam WellsJuly 22, 2023

    Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons stands on the field during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Florida A&M has suspended all football-related activities following the release of a rap video that was filmed in the team's locker room without proper authorization.

    In a statement from head coach Willie Simmons, the video was filmed by a "prominent rapper" and contained "graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements."

    Coach Willie Simmons @HCWillieSimmons

    Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the video was from Real Boston Richey for his song "Send A Blitz" and features the rapper in the locker room wearing a Rattlers' t-shirt and team helmet.

    Several Florida A&M players were also featured in the video.

    The song contains sexually explicit lyrics, as well as references to guns and dealing drugs. The video features Richey and others donning a Florida A&M helmet. Richey is also wearing a Rattlers' polo t-shirt with the Nike logo and khakis.

    Simmons' statement noted he is "a proud proponent of free speech" and supports "all forms of musical expressions," but the football team "has a responsibility to protect the University's image."

    Gerald Thomas III of the Tennessee Democrat noted the song title promo on Apple Music is in Rattlers' orange and green and features a diagram for what appears to be a football play design.

    The school has opened an investigation into how the locker room was able to be accessed for the filming of Real Boston Richey's video.

    Florida A&M has claimed 16 national titles and has won 37 conference titles. Simmons is entering his fifth season with the program. He has a 33-12 record with one appearance in the FCS playoffs in 2021.

    The Rattlers are scheduled to open the 2023 season on Sept. 3 against Jackson State.