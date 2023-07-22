England's Narrow Win over Haiti at 2023 Women's World Cup Has Fans Relieved

England's Narrow Win over Haiti at 2023 Women's World Cup Has Fans RelievedJuly 22, 2023
England survived a tough test from Haiti in the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for both teams.
Georgia Stanway's penalty-kick goal in the 29th minute was the deciding factor in the 1-0 victory for the Lionesses.
The goal was Stanway's second attempt after Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus moved off the line early. England received a penalty kick when Batcheba Louis was called for a handball.
While the win is certainly the most important thing, there was some concern from fans and analysts that the Lionesses weren't able to definitively separate themselves from a feisty Haitian team.
Simon Collings @sr_collings
Full-time<br><br>England 1-0 Haiti<br><br>The Lionesses start with a win, but that was not laying down a marker. Credit to Haiti, who were excellent and could have snatched a point. Mary Earps probably England's best player (insert gag about Nike not selling goalie shirts).
Simon Collings @sr_collings
England started the Euros with a 1-0 win and three points, so there won't be too many alarm bells after this. But this was a tough task against a Haiti who so nearly caused a big shock.<br><br>Live piece from Brisbane:<a href="https://t.co/PcqH774qG0">https://t.co/PcqH774qG0</a>
The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC
Not vintage England, but job done. <br><br>They begin their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> campaign with a victory over Haiti, who caused Sarina Wiegman's side quite a few problems... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HAI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HAI</a> <a href="https://t.co/QzqTOcmV9y">pic.twitter.com/QzqTOcmV9y</a>
Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft
England - Haiti 1-0<br><br>My take:<br><br>- England not impressive, but the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lionesses?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lionesses</a> starts with a win. The most important <br>- Haiti charmed us. Cool to get to know them <br>- Dumornay, Haiti ! What a player! MVP - The Stade Reims player is only 19<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ViaplayFotball</a>
FC MP @sambayorker
Haiti played much better than the favourite England. Their counterattack melted the English backline while the brilliance of Melchie Dumornay at the midfield went begging because of the lack of finishing touch. A sloppy work led to a penalty to England and it was the decider. But… <a href="https://t.co/QlLle9BFgE">pic.twitter.com/QlLle9BFgE</a>
Tom Garry @TomJGarry
England look... Rusty. That's being kind.<br>Haiti, to be fair, look the best side ranked outside of the world's top 50 that I can ever recall seeing, and Dumornay is definitely the best I've ever seen playing for an international side ranked outside the top 50 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lionesses?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lionesses</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fifawwc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fifawwc</a>
Vivianne Miedema @VivianneMiedema
Strong performance from Haïti. Physically good and quick in transition. Created some big chances today. Great individual performance from Dumornay and game winning saves from Earps for England👏🏽<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGHAI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGHAI</a>
The absence of Leah Williamson in defense, who had ACL surgery in May, was strongly felt in a game like this. She's been England's captain since April 2022 and seemed poised for a huge moment in the spotlight after leading the team to its first Euro title in July 2022.
England did dominate possession (75 percent), resulting in 21 total shots (seven shots on goal), but Haiti proved a formidable foe thanks in large part to Theus' efforts. The 24-year-old stopped 10 of 11 shots she faced to keep her team in the match for all 90 minutes.
Next up for England is a showdown with Denmark on July 28 at 4:30 a.m. ET. Haiti will square off with China on that same day at 7 a.m. ET.