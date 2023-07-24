Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

2 of 3

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

How Will Inoue Look at 122 Pounds?

This fight will be Inoue's first venture into 122 pounds. If there's a reason to doubt Inoue, it's the fact that he's taking on the best the division has to offer in his first fight at the new weight.

Fulton is a natural in the weight class and will be the bigger, stronger fighter. Even if Fulton doesn't have great power, he's still going to have some advantages which minimizes the physical advantages that Inoue has had against smaller opponents.

The pound-for-pound contender gives full credit to Fulton as a credible opponent.

"My impression is that he uses his feet the full 12 rounds," said Inoue told reporters. "He strictly uses his boxing style and comes to win. He also has the physical side too. He has stamina to go all 12 rounds. He is definitely a powerful opponent."

Inoue is still the favorite. But it's safe to say this is one of the toughest tests of his career to this point.

Can Fulton's Defense Neutralize Inoue's Power?

Stephen Fulton is taking a big risk by choosing this fight. He's the champion, there were other options available. He could have pushed back on having the fight in Japan. He could have pushed for a rematch clause.

Instead, he's just making a bet that his skills are going to allow him to challenge Inoue in a way we haven't seen.

"Good, I like that," Fulson told Ring TV in response to a qwution about his long odds. "I keep to myself, and I do my thing. My training went great. I feel great. I would say I have 10-percent of people in boxing that believe in me. This is my fourth champion in a row I'll be facing. I love challenges."

What Fulton lacks in pure punching power he makes up for with elite defense. As Inoue noted, he's excellent at using his movement to frustrate opponents. In a phone booth, he doesn't have a chance of punching with his opponent.

But if he can keep his distance and force Inoue to chase throughout the fight he has a shot to make things interesting.