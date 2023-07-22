Commanders' Josh Harris: 'We're Focused on Changing the Culture' After $6B Sale

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are looking for a fresh start under a new ownership group led by Josh Harris.

During an introductory press conference on Friday, Harris explained there will be an emphasis on changing everything from the previous regime led by Dan Snyder.

"A lot of stuff happened that was unfortunate. We're focused on changing the culture. It's about creating a management team that doesn't look the same. It's about zero tolerance on ethically challenged behavior. When you own a sports team in a city, everyone looks at what you do. Everyone who works at the team ... they're a reflection on [the fans]. It's all about culture. We're very intentional about culture."

The $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders was officially approved on Thursday in a unanimous vote from the other NFL team owners.

Snyder's 24-year tenure as Commanders owner was more notable for the scandals happening off the field.

On his final day as owner, the NFL announced Snyder agreed to pay a $60 million fine stemming from an investigation led by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White into allegations of a toxic workplace culture.

White's investigation determined Snyder sexually harassed former Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston and the team withheld $11 million in revenue-sharing money.

Johnston testified to the United States House Oversight and Reform Committee in February that Snyder "aggressively pushed me towards his limo with his hand on my lower back encouraging me to ride with him to [his] car" at a dinner after a networking event.

In her testimony, Johnston said Snyder only stopped after his attorney intervened and told him "this is a bad idea."

White's report noted they spoke with Johnston multiple times and "found her to be highly credible," with witnesses and other evidence corroborating her account.

In December 2022, the House Oversight Committee issued a report following its investigation into the Commanders that said dozens of employees were harmed by a toxic workplace culture throughout Snyder's tenure as owner, and he permitted and participated in it.

The Commanders agreed to pay $625,000 to settle allegations from the Washington D.C. attorney general Brian L. Schwalb that the franchise didn't return security deposits from season-ticket holders.

On the field, the Commanders have had one of the worst stadiums in the NFL for years. Four fans filed a lawsuit against the club in September 2022 stemming from injuries they suffered when the stadium railing collapsed after a Jan. 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There was also an incident in Week 1 of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Chargers when a sewage pipe burst in FedEx Field.

A new ownership group in Washington is the first critical step to getting the Commanders back to being a respectable organization, both on and off the field. Harris has a good track record in the sports world thus far as a managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.