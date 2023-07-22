Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Sunday's Schedule

0 of 4

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

Behind a brace from Sophia Smith, the United States opened its run at the 2023 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam.

The comfortable win from the Americans kicked off a four-game slate on Saturday, which also featured Japan and England picking up three valuable points to begin the group stage.

Sunday's schedule brings three more matchups, including the World Cup debuts for Sweden, the Netherlands and France.

Ahead, we have summaries of Saturday's four contests before previewing the action on Sunday.