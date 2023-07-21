British Open Cut Line 2023: Full List of Players Removed

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas were among the golfers who missed the cut Friday at the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England.

The cut line settled in at plus-three for the tournament, resulting in the removal of 80 golfers following the second round. Here is the full list of players who missed the cut:

Kyung Nam Kang: +4

Taylor Moore: +4

Ben Griffin: +4

Keegan Bradley: +4

Collin Morikawa: +4

Pablo Larrazábal: +4

Séamus Power: +4

Kazukia Yasumori: +4

Tom Hoge: +5

Sahith Theegala: +5

Joaquín Niemann: +5

Lucas Herbert: +5

José Luis Ballester Barrio: +5

Harris English: +5

Yannik Paul: +5

Kazuki Higa: +6

Michael Kim: +6

Billy Horschel: +6

Matt Wallace: +6

Francesco Molinari: +6

Keita Nakajima: +6

Tony Finau: +6

Justin Rose: +6

Nick Taylor: +6

Kalle Samooja: +6

Trey Mullinax: +6

Chris Kirk: +6

Sam Burns: +6

Davis Riley: +6

K.H. Lee: +6

Bio Kim: +6

Rasmus Højgaard: +7

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira: +7

Ockie Strydom: +7

Ewen Ferguson: +7

Nacho Elvira: +7

Russell Henley: +7

Charl Schwartzel: +7

Connor Syme: +7

Talor Gooch: +7

Shane Lowry: +7

Si Woo Kim: +7

Dan Bradbury: +7

Travis Smyth: +8

Marco Penge: +8

Seungsu Han: +8

Darren Clarke: +8

Thorbjørn Olesen: +8

Daniel Hillier: +9

Phil Mickelson: +9

Haydn Barron: +9

Tiger Christensen: +9

Callum Shinkwin: +10

David Micheluzzi: +10

Branden Grace: +10

Alex Maguire: +10

Ernie Els: +10

Taiga Semikawa: +10

Justin Thomas: +11

Marc Warren: +11

Connor Mckinney: +11

Takumi Kanaya: +11

Lee Hodges: +11

Denny McCarthy: +12

John Daly: +12

Adam Schenk: +12

Alejandro Cañizares: +12

Graeme Robertson: +12

Oliver Farr: +12

Dustin Johnson: +13

Martin Rohwer: +13

Kensei Hirata: +14

Kyle Barker: +14

Harrison Crowe: +14

Jorge Campillo: +14

Hiroshi Iwata: +14

Gunner Wiebe: +16

Taichi Kho: +18

Adri Arnaus: +21

Jazz Janewattanond: +22

Several LIV Golf stars had a particularly rough go Friday, as Mickelson, Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch and Branden Grace were among those who missed the cut.

Johnson, who is a two-time major champion, shot a three-over 74 in the first round before carding a 10-over 81 in the second round, leaving him at 13-over for the tourney.

DJ's scorecard told the story of a nightmarish round that saw him post three bogeys and two double bogeys on the back nine alone:

John Daly, who won the 1995 British Open, didn't fare much better. But the fact that the 57-year-old finished one shot ahead of Johnson was a popular talking point on social media:

Mickelson, who is a six-time major champion, including the 2013 Open Championship, shot a three-over 74 on Friday following his six-over 77 in the opening round.

Lefty has now failed to make the cut in each of the past four years the Open Championship has been held.

Among PGA Tour players, Thomas bounced back with a solid even-par 71 in the second round, but his fate was already sealed with an 11-over 82 in the first round.

The Open Championship marked the continuation of a tough 2023 for Thomas. The two-time PGA Championship winner has missed the cut at three majors and finished only 65th at this year's PGA Championship.

Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa, who are ranked 15th, 16th and 19th in the world, respectively, all missed the cut as well. Bradley and Morikawa missed by one shot, while Finau missed by three.

They were each above the cut line at the start of the day, but Bradley shot a five-over 76, Morikawa shot a two-over 73 and Finau shot a four-over 75.

Meanwhile, several other highly ranked players barely made the cut at three-over, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay and 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka.

Rickie Fowler, who tied for fifth at this year's U.S. Open after leading through 54 holes, also made the cut at three-over.

The most impressive save of the day belonged to world No. 7 and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, who was one shot below the cut line entering the 18th hole.

Smith executed a nearly perfect approach shot within a few feet from the hole, allowing him to make eagle and make the cut at two-over:

Brian Harman has a commanding lead at the Open through two rounds, sitting at 10-under for the tournament following his six-under 65 on Friday.

Harman has never won a major and hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2017, but he holds a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood.