MLB Rumors: Tim Anderson Trade Chances 'Increasing' for White Sox Ahead of Deadline

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Tim Anderson's time with the Chicago White Sox could be nearing an end.

Anderson's chances of being traded prior to the Aug. 1 deadline "are increasing," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, "especially" if he would be open to playing second base.

Anderson has long been considered a potential trade candidate with the White Sox falling further out of playoff contention. Chicago currently sits fourth in the American League Central with a 41-57 record and is 13.5 games back of a wild card spot.

The White Sox are on pace to miss the playoffs for the second straight season and they haven't made a deep postseason run since winning the 2005 World Series, so it might be time for a rebuild, and Anderson could bring in some solid assets.

Additionally, Anderson has a club option worth $14 million in 2024 and is due a significant extension that the White Sox may not be willing to pay.

The shortstop market has burst over the last year with massive contracts being given to the likes of Texas Rangers veteran Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million), Philadelphia Phillies star Trea Turner (11 years, $300 million) and San Diego Padres veteran Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million).

Anderson has been an important member of the White Sox lineup since making his major league debut in 2016, earning two All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger award and an AL batting title.

However, his play has declined considerably this season. Through 73 games, he is slashing .235/.274/.275 with no home runs, 15 RBI and nine stolen bases. For comparison, from 2019-22, he hit .318/.347/.474 with 51 home runs, 163 RBI and 53 stolen bases in 374 games.

Anderson could benefit greatly from a change of scenery, and at this stage of his career, he could be a solid asset for a World Series contender.