Giants Rumors: Cole Beasley Agrees to Contract After Bills, Buccaneers Stints

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

After spending all offseason waiting to find a new home, Cole Beasley is going to be reunited with Brian Daboll.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the veteran wide receiver has agreed to a deal with the New York Giants.

Beasley split time last season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. He appeared in four games, recording 35 yards on six receptions.

Amid a series of injuries to their receiving corps early last season, the Buccaneers signed Beasley to their practice squad on Sept. 21. He was elevated to their active roster three days later in time for a Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

After playing in two games with the Bucs, Beasley abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 5. His agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Garafolo he was "ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."

Beasley's retirement lasted two months before he signed with the Bills on Dec. 13 to provide depth at wide receiver. He turned out to be a productive player in two postseason games with five receptions, 68 yards and one touchdown.

Responding to a fan on Twitter in April, Beasley said he would retire if he wasn't on a team by the end of training camp because coming in after the season has started "doesn't give me a chance to be implemented and make an impact."

The Giants are a natural fit for Beasley. Daboll, who is entering his second season as New York's head coach, was Buffalo's offensive coordinator for four seasons from 2018 to '21.

Beasley had the best season of his career with the Bills in 2020. He recorded 967 yards and four touchdowns on 82 receptions in 15 games.

New York's group of pass-catchers is better going into this season thanks to the acquisition of tight end Darren Waller and drafting wide receiverJalin Hyatt, but it's still a flawed group with Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell the top three wideouts.

Beasley isn't going to dramatically improve an offense at this stage of his career, but he's a reliable slot player who can serve as a safety net for Daniel Jones.