Magic Johnson Open to Pursuing NHL Ownership: 'I Would Look at It, for Sure'

Magic Johnson has ownership stakes in the NFL (Washington Commanders), MLB (Los Angeles Dodgers), MLS (Los Angeles FC) and WNBA (Los Angeles Sparks), and he may not be done adding to his sports portfolio.

The Basketball Hall of Famer told Craig Melvin of TODAY that he would be open to buying into an NHL franchise.

"I would look at it, for sure. Listen, breaking these barriers, just going through these doors, is important to me. As a proud Black man — you've got me choking up now," Johnson said.

"This is a great opportunity. I don't know why God blessed me with these opportunities, but I'm going to excel, not only for myself, but my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see (ourselves )in these seats. And I want people to know that we can do the job."

Johnson is part of the Josh Harris-led ownership group that was approved this week to take over the Commanders from Daniel Snyder, whose hand was largely forced into selling amid investigations into financial impropriety and sexual harassment that took place during his tenure as owner.

The $6.05 billion purchase price is the largest in sports history. It's unclear what level of stake Johnson has in the franchise. Harris is joined by billionaire Mitchell Rales among the investors. The group includes 20 limited partners in total. NFL rules limit minority partners to 25, and the majority owner must maintain at least a 30 percent share.

By comparison, NHL team ownership comes cheap. The Fenway Sports Group's purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins for $900 million is the largest in NHL history.

Johnson has an estimated net worth of $620 million.