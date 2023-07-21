MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox SP Lucas Giolito Eyed by D-Backs amid Dodgers Buzz

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The National League West race between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks is going beyond a battle for the top spot in the standings.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Diamondbacks have joined their divisional rivals as having made an inquiry to the Chicago White Sox about right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito.

With the White Sox currently sitting in fourth place in the AL Central with 41-57 record, they could be one of the most interesting teams ahead of the trade deadline.

Giolito and Yasmani Grandal can become free agents after this season. Liam Hendriks, Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman are under contract through 2024, but all three players are over the age of 30 and don't have much value for a team that needs to rebuild.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Keynan Middleton are considered the most likely White Sox players to be traded.

Heyman noted the main core of Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. are the only untouchables on Chicago's roster.

Morosi reported on July 13 the Dodgers were interested in Giolito. He would be a natural fit for them with Dustin May out for the season and Walker Buehler potentially out for the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery done in June 2022.

Clayton Kershaw is currently on the injured list with a sore shoulder, but the hope is he can return in August.

The Diamondbacks are dealing with injuries of their own. Merrill Kelly hasn't pitched in a game since June 24 due to a blood clot in his right leg, but he's making progress after throwing a 75-pitch simulated game last weekend.

Zach Davies was placed on the injured list Wednesday with back inflammation after allowing nine earned runs in 3.2 innings in Tuesday's 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Despite the injuries to the Dodgers' rotation, they have moved into first place in the NL West with a 55-40 record. They enter play on Friday with a two-game advantage over the Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

Giolito has a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 innings over 20 starts this season.