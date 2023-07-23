5 NFL RBs in Best Position for Breakout Season in 2023

5 NFL RBs in Best Position for Breakout Season in 2023July 23, 2023
Though contract battles for Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are prime examples of the challenges running backs face to sign big extensions, the position itself is still plenty valuable.
And the next wave of breakout players is coming.
Between a player's own development and offseason roster changes around him, a handful of backs have a great opportunity to shine during the 2023 NFL season.
Our target is highlighting players who haven't been a full-time starter but look primed for that status in 2023.
Rookies are not considered because the focus is on players who can be compared to their past performance.
As of this writing, it's unclear if Barkley or Jacobs will ultimately hold out as they seek a long-term contract. If either one does, the New York Giants and/or Las Vegas Raiders may have a candidate, too.
James Cook, Buffalo Bills
A second-round pick in 2022, James Cook spent his rookie year in a backup role behind Devin Singletary.
But the Buffalo Bills should be Cook's show now.
Yes, he needs to formally become the Bills' top runner. Singletary left in free agency, and Buffalo replaced him with Damien Harris.
Harris, though, isn't as dynamic as Cook, who performed well in his limited action last season. He scampered for 5.7 yards per carry on 89 attempts—an encouraging total of 507 yards with zero starts—adding 21 receptions for 180 yards and totaling three touchdowns.
Given that he played just 25 percent of snaps in 2022, Cook is a strong candidate to surpass 1,000 rushing yards.
Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
During his first two seasons, Khalil Herbert served as the Chicago Bears' complement to David Montgomery. Herbert held a regular role but notched only three starts along the way.
That trend is set to change in 2023, even as Chicago signed D'Onta Foreman and drafted Roschon Johnson.
The additions at least have the potential to disrupt this expectation, but Herbert has the versatility to fully command the Bears' lead role. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season and is a much bigger pass-catching option than Foreman.
The risk is trusting a retooled offense that—while improved on paper this offseason—is still unproven.
Herbert, though, has showed his talent. If the Bears are in fact more dangerous on offense, he should be a key contributor.
Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams
In a matter of months, Cam Akers went from the Los Angeles Rams' starting back to a potential cut candidate to someone who helped win a bunch of fantasy football championships.
What a journey, huh?
Akers is the exception to our criteria because neither of his 500-yard campaigns come close to fitting the definition of a breakout year. He was a backup in 2020 and endured last season's roller coaster.
The hope for 2023 is Akers maintains the snap share he owned down the stretch; he logged 72-plus percent of plays in five of the Rams' final six games. That included three straight 100-yard performances, 11 of Akers' 13 season receptions and six of his seven touchdowns.
Los Angeles might not actually end up leaning on Akers so heavily, but his upside is apparent.
Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
Alexander Mattison is probably the most obvious candidate.
In four years with the Minnesota Vikings, he's been the reliable backup with a trio of 400-yard campaigns. The obstacle is—or was—Dalvin Cook, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of those seasons.
The main appeal for Mattison, though, is how he's performed when an injury sidelined Cook.
Mattison has averaged 79.5 rushing yards and 3.8 receptions for 36 yards with five touchdowns in six career starts. It's only reasonable to have immense optimism for him in a full-time position.
Factor in the youth of Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride, and Mattison will be the Vikings' most trusted runner.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The greatest concern around Rachaad White is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as a whole, have a questionable offense. Not only did Tom Brady retire, the offensive line is a revamped group.
Opportunity is not an issue, though.
White established himself as the Bucs' top runner late in 2022, finishing the season with 481 yards on the ground and 50 catches for 290 yards. Tampa released Leonard Fournette after the season, and free-agent addition Chase Edmonds isn't likely to command a hefty role.
Even if the Bucs struggle in the first post-Brady campaign, White has a terrific chance to join the list of the NFL's most productive backs.