5 NFL RBs in Best Position for Breakout Season in 2023

Though contract battles for Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are prime examples of the challenges running backs face to sign big extensions, the position itself is still plenty valuable.

And the next wave of breakout players is coming.

Between a player's own development and offseason roster changes around him, a handful of backs have a great opportunity to shine during the 2023 NFL season.

Our target is highlighting players who haven't been a full-time starter but look primed for that status in 2023.

Rookies are not considered because the focus is on players who can be compared to their past performance.

As of this writing, it's unclear if Barkley or Jacobs will ultimately hold out as they seek a long-term contract. If either one does, the New York Giants and/or Las Vegas Raiders may have a candidate, too.