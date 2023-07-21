Report: Knicks' Quentin Grimes, Celtics' Payton Pritchard to Practice with Team USA

Jason Miller/Getty Images

As Team USA prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this summer, four up-and-coming players will have the opportunity to practice with the main roster in the lead up to the marquee tournament.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes is going to be on the U.S. Select Team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III and Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid will also be on the Select Team that will scrimmage against the U.S. squad during FIBA training camp in August.

Grimes and Pritchard will join a group of young players on the team that includes Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Keegan Murray, per Charania and Vardon.

Charania and Vardon also noted Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will be coaching that group.

Team USA finalized the main roster on July 6, with Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero leading the charge.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is taking over coaching duties for the United States after previously serving as an assistant for Gregg Popovich on the team that won an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Grimes is coming off a breakout season with the Knicks. The 23-year-old averaged 11.3 points on 38.6 percent three-point shooting and 3.2 rebounds per game in 71 appearances.

Pritchard will certainly benefit from practicing against Team USA as he prepares for an important season with the Celtics. The Oregon alum averaged career-lows in scoring (5.6 points per game), rebounds (1.8), assists (1.3) and minutes (13.4) in 2022-23.

He was a 41.2 percent three-point shooter during his first two seasons, but that dipped to 36.4 percent last season.

The Celtics seem to be betting on Pritchard returning to his earlier form after trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason.

Reid has carved out an integral role for the Timberwolves over the past four seasons. He racked up career-highs in points per game (11.5) and rebounds (4.9) in 68 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.

A first-round pick in 2021, Murphy turned into a crucial player for the Pelicans during their run to the play-in tournament last season. He averaged 14.5 points per game and shot 40.6 percent from behind the arc in 79 appearances.

Team USA will open training camp on Aug. 3 with its first exhibition game against Puerto Rico four days later. Its first tournament game will be against New Zealand on Aug. 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET.