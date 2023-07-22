WWE Has Cracked the Code on What Fans Want in Modern-Day Wrestling: Factions

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

It would seem WWE has figured out what fans seemed to know already—factions are money in pro wrestling.

The outburst of must-see factions in WWE isn't a surprise, though it does feel like WWE has only just reluctantly embraced the idea again over the past few years.

The Bloodline around Roman Reigns has obviously developed into one of the greatest pro wrestling stories of all time. It has also managed, along with a heel turn, to make Reigns beloved by fans, a full 180 from his despised days as the babyface WWE shoved down the collective throats of fans and was rejected.

Judgment Day isn't authoring one of the greatest stories ever, but it has already established itself as one of the best modern factions we've seen. So much so, it seems, that WWE views Rhea Ripley and Co. as the possible "successors" as the main faction in the company after Bloodline concludes, according to WRKD Wrestling (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats).

Maybe it works out that way, maybe it doesn't. But for fans, it sure has to feel good for WWE to embrace factions in such a meaningful way again.

This shouldn't surprise the company all that much. Historically speaking, well-done factions are fire for fans and wrestlers alike. Think DX, Evolution and in more modern times, New Day. The interpersonal dynamics of Evolution, especially, sometimes go underrated but it played a huge role in establishing long-term, dominant stars.

The NWO, of course, will be the most popular historically. But it's also the best example of peaks and valleys. When done right, NWO was incredible. But when it split off, added too many members, did weird things like the Wolf Pack, the bad decisions go on and on—it collapsed.

Factions are an amazing thing in modern pro wrestling, but they only succeed when adapted to fan response. Look at Judgment Day. When the group was meh defined with Edge involved, everyone adapted. Since Edge has gone (apologies to the legend aside), the faction has been one of the best things running in pro wrestling.

The adjustment and sticking with it has helped make Dominik Mysterio one of the most hated stars in the sport, only enhanced Ripley and kept Finn Balor in the spotlight. Perhaps most impressively, it made fans care more than they probably would have otherwise for Damian Priest's big rub from Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico a few months ago, to the point he wound up winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

These factions are often a boon more than they're a misfire because they allow lesser-known or appreciated Supertars time to shine. Priest is a good example, but Jey Uso isn't main-eventing programs or even pay-per-views outside of a tag team otherwise. Sami Zayn probably isn't getting the massive spotlight he deserves, either. Heck, Solo Sikoa probably isn't on the fast track to the main-event scene either, to the point he's a realistic candidate to take down Reigns.

WWE didn't need to look to the past for factions inspiration either. Looking at the competition, AEW's doing just fine with factions like the Elite and bigger Blackpool Combat Club to similar successes.

For a company as absolutely stacked as WWE, factions are a simple no-brainer for squeezing the most out of its roster. WWE is both boasting the most talented roster of all time and trying to not oversaturate its product by exhausting fans with three or more weekly shows a week and constant, lengthy PLE match cards.

Factions are a very neat way to give more Superstars shine in important storylines. Done well, fans get engaged, want to see more and create attachments and investments in some of the Superstars, should they split off into solo acts.

Don't forget tag teams, either. It's no secret WWE's tag-team scene has been largely a disaster for the better part of...forever. There are exceptions of course, but it has mostly felt like an afterthought of solo stars thrown together for the purpose of at least fielding a division. Factions enhance that division too, which in turn can and usually will lead to spotlight for other tag teams to blossom, strengthening the entire division.

Rest assured wrestling promotions can and will botch a faction or two, too. But the hit rate feels high because the Superstars that make them up are so, so talented as it is.

Clearly, WWE embracing factions has been long overdue. It can be so much more than a silly one-off or short-term thing to fit the stipulations of a themed event like Survivor Series. The re-investment in the idea has been paying off massively for everyone and most importantly, fans.

The hope from here has to be that WWE continues to embrace the idea beyond the two standout examples running pro wrestling right now.