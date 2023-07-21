Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Angels to Keep Star If They Can Overtake Yankees, Red Sox

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's status with the Los Angeles Angels reportedly may depend on where the Angels stand in proximity to the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at the trade deadline.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, sources have indicated that the Angels are likely to keep Ohtani if they can surpass the Red Sox and Yankees in the standings by the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Entering play Friday, the 49-48 Angels were only two games behind the Red Sox and one game behind the Yankees.

Since Ohtani can become a free agent at the end of the season, the possibility of a trade has been discussed for months, and it remains unclear where the Angels stand on that subject.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is a heavy favorite to win his second American League MVP award in three seasons, and he is on pace for the best season of his MLB career.

In 95 games, Ohtani is slashing .306/.397/.678, leads MLB with 36 home runs and he has also driven in 76 runs, scored 71 runs and stolen 11 bases.

If that wasn't already enough, the Japanese megastar is enjoying a strong season on the mound as well, going 7-5 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 139 strikeouts over 105.1 innings through 18 starts.

It isn't often that one of the league's best hitters or pitchers are made available at the deadline, let alone a top hitter and pitcher rolled into one, which is precisely what Ohtani has become.

Losing Ohtani for nothing in free agency would leave the Angels with a massive void and no immediate way to fill it, but trading away the best player in baseball would essentially mean throwing in the towel on the season, and likely giving up on the idea of re-signing him as well.

However, even as a rental, Ohtani would likely land the Angels a massive haul of quality prospects, so a trade is at least worth exploring.

The Angels are undoubtedly in better position now than they were at the All-Star break, as they have gone 4-2 since then, including a three-game sweep of the Yankees.

Passing the Red Sox and Yankees would put the Angels just outside the playoffs. Currently, they trail the Toronto Blue Jays by five games for the AL's final wild-card spot.

It can be argued that the Angels face an uphill climb in terms of securing a playoff spot, but with Ohtani in the fold, they would at least have a fighting chance.

The Angels have not reached the playoffs since 2014, and the sense of urgency to end that drought could be enough to keep Ohtani in the fold if L.A. holds its own over the next week.