X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Rumors: Wes Matthews Agrees to 1-Year Hawks Contract After Bucks Stint

    Adam WellsJuly 21, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: Wesley Matthews #23 of the Milwaukee Bucks points against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Hawks' roster retooling continued on Friday with the addition of free-agent guard Wesley Matthews.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Matthews has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks after spending the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.