NBA Rumors: Wes Matthews Agrees to 1-Year Hawks Contract After Bucks Stint

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks' roster retooling continued on Friday with the addition of free-agent guard Wesley Matthews.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Matthews has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks after spending the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.