Padres' Blake Snell on Trade Rumors: 'I'd Rather Just Stay Here and See What Happens'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After Thursday's 4-0 shutout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Diego Padres sit 6.5 games back from a Wild Card spot and 10.0 games back in the NL West, potentially making them a seller at the August 1 trade deadline.

Pitcher and trade rumor subject Blake Snell hopes they won't be.

"I'd rather just stay here and see what happens," Snell said Thursday, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. "I'd rather finish this year here and see what happens."

Snell struggled with seven walks in Thursday's loss but has made himself an attractive trade target with a hot streak over the past month.

He has accumulated a 4-3 record with a 0.69 ERA over his past seven starts to earn a spot on Mark Feinsand of MLB.com's All-Trade Candidate Team.

Snell hopes he can use that hot streak to help the Padres make it in the Wild Card race. The Padres won two out of three games in their most recent series against Toronto.

"I think we're buying. That's what I feel like," Snell said. "I just feel like we gotta keep winning. This was a good series to win. I was really hoping to win today."

Snell is in the final season of a five-year deal, so any team vying for him at the deadline would be looking for a rental. In 20 starts this season, he holds a 6-8 record and 2.67 ERA.