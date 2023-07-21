NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Vladimir Tarasenko, Top Remaining UFAs

0 of 3

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The NHL free-agent market has greatly thinned since the signing period began July 1. It already wasn't a loaded free-agent class, and many of the top players available have now either signed with a new team or returned to their old franchise.

However, that isn't the case with every unrestricted free agent. There are still some notable names on the market who will ink deals between now and the start of the 2023-24 season in October.

So any teams needing a boost or with holes in their rosters will be looking toward these remaining UFAs as potential signings over the weeks and potentially months ahead.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding several noteworthy free agents on the market, along with predictions for where each will land.