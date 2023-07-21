NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Vladimir Tarasenko, Top Remaining UFAs

NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Vladimir Tarasenko, Top Remaining UFAsJuly 21, 2023
The NHL free-agent market has greatly thinned since the signing period began July 1. It already wasn't a loaded free-agent class, and many of the top players available have now either signed with a new team or returned to their old franchise.
However, that isn't the case with every unrestricted free agent. There are still some notable names on the market who will ink deals between now and the start of the 2023-24 season in October.
So any teams needing a boost or with holes in their rosters will be looking toward these remaining UFAs as potential signings over the weeks and potentially months ahead.
Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding several noteworthy free agents on the market, along with predictions for where each will land.
Vladimir Tarasenko, RW
There's no question who's the best offensive player still on the market. Vladimir Tarasenko, a 31-year-old forward with 11 years of NHL experience, could immediately upgrade a team's No. 1 or No. 2 line for the upcoming season.
Tarasenko had spent his entire career with the St. Louis Blues before getting traded to the New York Rangers in February. Now, he could be on the move again to another new franchise this offseason.
According to NHL Network's Stu Grimson, the Ottawa Senators are a potential landing spot for Tarasenko, who may end up agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million or $7 million. That could allow him to return to the market next offseason to try to land a larger contract.
It makes sense for Tarasenko, and it makes sense for the Senators, too. They'd be upgrading their attack and adding a veteran who can mentor some of their young core.
Prediction: Tarasenko signs with Senators
Matt Dumba, D
Teams looking for a defensive upgrade still have a top blue-liner they can pursue. Matt Dumba, 28, could be on the move after spending the first 10 seasons of his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild, with whom he's proven to be a solid, consistent player.
There are numerous franchises that could be in the mix for Dumba still. Sportsnet's Luke Fox reported the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars have "poked around," while the San Jose Sharks have been in the conversation, too.
However, it's another team that is the "most likely landing spot," per Fox, and that's the Arizona Coyotes. Although they may not be a playoff contender during the upcoming season, Dumba hasn't even hit his 30s yet, so he could sign a multi-year deal and become a part of the rebuild in Arizona.
While Dumba may not be enough to immediately push the Coyotes into contention, he's another promising player they could build around. So don't be surprised if that's where he ends up going in the near future.
Prediction: Dumba signs with Coyotes
Patrice Bergeron, C
Patrice Bergeron has been a face of the Boston Bruins franchise for nearly two decades. He's spent his entire 19-year NHL career with the team, and he's been its captain since January 2021. Bergeron has played 1,294 games for the Bruins.
Now a UFA again, could Bergeron to either retire head elsewhere for the first time? Don't count on it. According to Fox, the 37-year-old center could continue his career in Boston.
"Several people close to the team can see Bergeron returning for yet another season," Fox recently wrote. "Surely, the door for another extension is open."
If Bergeron doesn't retire, it's nearly impossible to envision a scenario in which he doesn't end up back with the Bruins. As long as he plays, expect at least one more season for him in Boston.
Prediction: Bergeron signs with Bruins