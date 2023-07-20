British Open 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 4

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 Open Championship, the 151st edition of the storied tournament, is in the books, and Thursday certainly delivered on the storylines that were swirling prior to this year's tournament.

The last time the British Open was held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, nine years ago, Rory McIlroy notched his first Open Championship title. Heading into this year's tournament, he was a favorite to win it again.

Finishing tied for 32nd at par on Thursday, McIlroy has kept himself in the running to take home another title at Royal Liverpool.

Meanwhile, much ado has been made about the course's renovated 17th hole, which has not earned a reputation for being a golfer's friend, and sure enough, one of Thursday's leaders was taken down by its tricky design.

Let's break down those and other storylines that emerged Thursday, as well as take a look at the leaderboard heading into Round 2 of The Open Championship.