Video: Watch Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, USWNT's Top Moments Ahead of 2023 World Cup

Video: Watch Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, USWNT's Top Moments Ahead of 2023 World CupJuly 20, 2023
With the dawn of a historic Women's World Cup upon us, the United States women's national team is sure to be one of the protagonists of what could potentially be another superb iteration of the sport's biggest tournament.
The reigning world champions will attempt to become the first team to ever three-peat in New Zealand this summer. No men's or women's national team has ever won the World Cup three times in a row.
But before looking forward to a historic future, let's take a look back at a legendary past and the USWNT's 10 greatest moments at the tournament where they've solidified themselves as titans of the beautiful game.
Carli Lloyd's Hat Trick in 2015
Alex Morgan's Tea Celebration
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
ONLY 10 DAYS UNTIL THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🌏🏆

Next up in our most memorable FIFA Women's World Cup history is Alex Morgan's introduction of her iconic celebration and Alyssa Naeher's PK save against the Lionesses in 2019 at No.10 🇺🇸
1991 World Cup Win
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
You always remember your first 🏆

At No. 6 in our most memorable moments in FIFA Women's World cup history is the @uswnt's first ever title win in 1991 🇺🇸
Brandi Chastain's 1999 World Cup Celebration
Abby Wambach Game-Winner vs. Nigeria
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
We're counting down the days until the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup by bringing you some of the most memorable moments in tournament history ⏳🙌

At No. 51: @USWNT legend Abby Wambach's game-winning group stage goal vs Nigeria in 2015 🇺🇸
Hope Solo's Save vs. Germany
13-0 Win vs. Thailand (Alex Morgan Scores 5)
Abby Wambach's Header from Megan Rapinoe
2019 World Cup Final
Mia Hamm's Opening Goal in 1999 World Cup
As they prepare to enter uncharted territory at this year's World Cup, the USWNT will undoubtedly have a target on their backs against a field of squads that have upped their game since the tournament's last iteration in 2019.
England, Spain, Germany, France and Australia, among others, will all be laser-focused on the team that has made this competition its playground over the past decade.
But as they've displayed over the years, knocking off the USWNT's crown will be a lot harder said than done, with the standards and talent for this squad being sky-high.
And if recent highlights are any indication, they've got the pedigree and glorious history to prove it.