X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Video: Watch Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, USWNT's Top Moments Ahead of 2023 World Cup

    Francisco RosaJuly 20, 2023

    LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of USA celebrates scoring their 2nd goal by pretending to drink a cup of tea during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
    Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

    With the dawn of a historic Women's World Cup upon us, the United States women's national team is sure to be one of the protagonists of what could potentially be another superb iteration of the sport's biggest tournament.

    The reigning world champions will attempt to become the first team to ever three-peat in New Zealand this summer. No men's or women's national team has ever won the World Cup three times in a row.

    But before looking forward to a historic future, let's take a look back at a legendary past and the USWNT's 10 greatest moments at the tournament where they've solidified themselves as titans of the beautiful game.

    Carli Lloyd's Hat Trick in 2015 

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    HAT TRICK HEROES 😤🙌<br><br>Carli Lloyd and and Kylian Mbappé are the only two players to score three goals in a FIFA World Cup Final since 1966 💪 <a href="https://t.co/snoTcyKdyM">pic.twitter.com/snoTcyKdyM</a>

    Alex Morgan's Tea Celebration

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ONLY 10 DAYS UNTIL THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🌏🏆<br><br>Next up in our most memorable FIFA Women's World Cup history is Alex Morgan's introduction of her iconic celebration and Alyssa Naeher's PK save against the Lionesses in 2019 at No.10 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/MriSAdplEr">pic.twitter.com/MriSAdplEr</a>

    1991 World Cup Win

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    You always remember your first 🏆<br><br>At No. 6 in our most memorable moments in FIFA Women's World cup history is the <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uswnt</a>'s first ever title win in 1991 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/2iFZocKrqX">pic.twitter.com/2iFZocKrqX</a>

    Brandi Chastain's 1999 World Cup Celebration

    Just Women's Sports @justwsports

    On this day in 1999:<br><br>Brandi Chastain gave us one of the most iconic moments in sports history 🇺🇸🏆<br><br>(🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a>) <a href="https://t.co/uXig2GAcHR">pic.twitter.com/uXig2GAcHR</a>

    Abby Wambach Game-Winner vs. Nigeria 

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    We're counting down the days until the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup by bringing you some of the most memorable moments in tournament history ⏳🙌<br><br>At No. 51: <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> legend Abby Wambach's game-winning group stage goal vs Nigeria in 2015 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/bFnuWINnNl">pic.twitter.com/bFnuWINnNl</a>

    Hope Solo's Save vs. Germany 

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Memorable Moment No. 15 in FIFA Women's World Cup history goes to the <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uswnt</a>'s Hope Solo's mind games in the 2015 Semifinals against Germany 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/EuwvrwebHJ">pic.twitter.com/EuwvrwebHJ</a>

    13-0 Win vs. Thailand (Alex Morgan Scores 5)  

    B/R Football @brfootball

    In their 2019 World Cup opener, the USWNT beat Thailand 13-0.<br><br>Alex Morgan had FIVE 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FoxSports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3EbSsvbZHk">pic.twitter.com/3EbSsvbZHk</a>

    Abby Wambach's Header from Megan Rapinoe 

    Matt @displaced_fan

    Rapinoe to Wambach vs Brazil. <a href="https://t.co/ZFI6OY2O1b">https://t.co/ZFI6OY2O1b</a> <a href="https://t.co/YbZCCFokuQ">pic.twitter.com/YbZCCFokuQ</a>

    2019 World Cup Final 

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Back-to-back champions 🏆 🏆<br><br>Memorable moment No. 5 in FIFA Women's World cup history is the <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uswnt</a>'s fourth title win in 2019 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/AGqxaJY7AP">pic.twitter.com/AGqxaJY7AP</a>

    Mia Hamm's Opening Goal in 1999 World Cup 

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    What a way to start! 🇺🇸<br><br>Memorable moment No. 12 in FIFA Women's World Cup history goes to Mia Hamm's opening goal in the 1999 inaugural match ⚽️ <a href="https://t.co/f0XNgkvBxq">pic.twitter.com/f0XNgkvBxq</a>

    As they prepare to enter uncharted territory at this year's World Cup, the USWNT will undoubtedly have a target on their backs against a field of squads that have upped their game since the tournament's last iteration in 2019.

    England, Spain, Germany, France and Australia, among others, will all be laser-focused on the team that has made this competition its playground over the past decade.

    But as they've displayed over the years, knocking off the USWNT's crown will be a lot harder said than done, with the standards and talent for this squad being sky-high.

    Video: Watch Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, USWNT's Top Moments Ahead of 2023 World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    And if recent highlights are any indication, they've got the pedigree and glorious history to prove it.