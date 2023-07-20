Video: Watch Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, USWNT's Top Moments Ahead of 2023 World Cup

Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

With the dawn of a historic Women's World Cup upon us, the United States women's national team is sure to be one of the protagonists of what could potentially be another superb iteration of the sport's biggest tournament.

The reigning world champions will attempt to become the first team to ever three-peat in New Zealand this summer. No men's or women's national team has ever won the World Cup three times in a row.

But before looking forward to a historic future, let's take a look back at a legendary past and the USWNT's 10 greatest moments at the tournament where they've solidified themselves as titans of the beautiful game.

Carli Lloyd's Hat Trick in 2015

Alex Morgan's Tea Celebration

1991 World Cup Win

Brandi Chastain's 1999 World Cup Celebration

Abby Wambach Game-Winner vs. Nigeria

Hope Solo's Save vs. Germany

13-0 Win vs. Thailand (Alex Morgan Scores 5)

Abby Wambach's Header from Megan Rapinoe

2019 World Cup Final

Mia Hamm's Opening Goal in 1999 World Cup

As they prepare to enter uncharted territory at this year's World Cup, the USWNT will undoubtedly have a target on their backs against a field of squads that have upped their game since the tournament's last iteration in 2019.

England, Spain, Germany, France and Australia, among others, will all be laser-focused on the team that has made this competition its playground over the past decade.

But as they've displayed over the years, knocking off the USWNT's crown will be a lot harder said than done, with the standards and talent for this squad being sky-high.

And if recent highlights are any indication, they've got the pedigree and glorious history to prove it.