Patriots to Wear Red Throwback Jerseys for Dolphins, Chargers Games on 2023 Schedule

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are bringing back Pat Patriot next season.

The Patriots will return to wearing red, the color the team played in the first 32 years of the franchise's existence, and a retro helmet for two games in 2023, the team announced Thursday.

The throwback jerseys and Pat Patriot helmets will make appearances against the Miami Dolphins on September 17 and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 3.

This alternate uniform schedule sets up a potential throwback color matchup between the Patriots' reds and the Chargers' powder blues.

The Patriots wore throwback uniforms once a year from 2009 to 2012 before a new NFL rule prevented alternate helmets. After that rule was changed in 2022, the throwback jerseys hit the field alongside the fan-favorite helmet logo for the first time in over a decade last season.

In 2022, New England players wore red during a 29-0 Week 5 shutout of the Detroit Lions and a 24-10 Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots hold an overall 10-4 record with players wearing throwback jerseys.