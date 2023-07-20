Mariners' Jarred Kelenic Fractured Foot After Kicking Cooler, Placed on Injured List

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners were dealt a tough blow on Thursday as outfielder Jarred Kelenic was placed on the injured list with a left foot fracture, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

The ailment was self-inflicted as Kelenic broke his foot kicking a water cooler after striking out during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Divish added.

"He had X-rays last night and a scan done this morning," manager Scott Servais said, per Divish. "He's going to be out with a broken bone. Nobody feels worse about it than Jarred does. I think it's a learning lesson for him and for all players."

Kelenic told reporters Thursday while addressing the injury: "I let the emotions get the best of me there. I feel terrible, especially for the guys. I just let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down. I take full responsibility for it. It's on me."

Kelenic's injury couldn't come at a more inopportune time with the Mariners in contention for a playoff spot. Seattle enters Thursday's game against the Twins 5.5 games out of an American League wild card spot with a 47-48 record.

The 24-year-old is also enjoying the best season of his fledgling career, slashing .252/.320/.439 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 90 games.

It's reasonable to believe Kelenic will be out at least a few weeks while recovering from the ailment, which means Julio Rodríguez will be tasked with help keeping the Mariners afloat in his absence.

With Kelenic sidelined, AJ Pollock and Dylan Moore figure to see the majority of playing time in left field. However, outfielder Cade Marlowe, the club's No. 14-ranked prospect, was called up and is expected to make his MLB debut in left on Thursday.