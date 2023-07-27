USWNT vs. Netherlands: Top Goals and Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup

Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Coming off a 3-0 against Vietnam in their World Cup opener, the US women's national team now kick off what's expected to be their most difficult matchup of the group stage against the Netherlands on Wednesday night at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

It'll be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final, a match that the US won 2-0, capturing their second-consecutive world title and making this one of the most exciting battles of the entire first round.

Below are the goals and highlights from Wednesday night ⬇️

17 - Netherlands take the 1-0 early lead with a hard and low shot from just inside the area