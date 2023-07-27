X

    USWNT vs. Netherlands: Top Goals and Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup

    Francisco RosaJuly 27, 2023

    WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: Jackie Groenen of Netherlands controls the ball against Savannah Demelo of USA during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Coming off a 3-0 against Vietnam in their World Cup opener, the US women's national team now kick off what's expected to be their most difficult matchup of the group stage against the Netherlands on Wednesday night at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

    It'll be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final, a match that the US won 2-0, capturing their second-consecutive world title and making this one of the most exciting battles of the entire first round.

    Below are the goals and highlights from Wednesday night ⬇️

    17 - Netherlands take the 1-0 early lead with a hard and low shot from just inside the area

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    NETHERLANDS STRIKES FIRST 🇳🇱<br><br>Jill Roord fires it into the bottom corner of the net! <a href="https://t.co/E3eWRb3GmL">pic.twitter.com/E3eWRb3GmL</a>