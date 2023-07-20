Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco Will 'Absolutely' Play in Opener After Hand, Shoulder Injuries

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has no doubt he will be good to go for the NFL's season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Pacheco, who underwent offseason shoulder and hand surgeries, told reporters he will "absolutely" be ready when asked about his status for Week 1, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

"I trust the staff and we were able to work out a plan," he said. "I'm getting back into shape and we're working.''

The second-year running back has been with the team this week, but he has only been a limited participant in practice and has worn a yellow, non-contact jersey.

While the Chiefs have yet to give any type of timetable for his return, Pacheco indicated it would be up to the coaches, saying:

"Whenever the coaches allow me to play and whenever [head coach Andy Reid] says you're good to go, that's when I'm going to go out there and I'm going to show," Pacheco said. "I'm feeling great right now. It's just a process and that takes time."

The Chiefs selected Pacheco with the 251st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Rutgers. While it seemed unlikely at the time that Pacheco would play a key role as a rookie, he ended up being the team's leading rusher.

Pacheco carried 170 times for 830 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per tote. The other three running backs on the roster--Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones--combined for just 663 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Also, in three playoff games, Pacheco rushed for 197 yards and one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 65 yards.

In the Chiefs' 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Pacheco rushed for 76 yards and a score.

The Chiefs did little to address the running back position this offseason other than allowing Jones' contract to expire.

That suggests Pacheco will be the clear leader of a committee with Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon, giving him a legitimate chance to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark if he can stay healthy.