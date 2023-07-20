NFL Icon Tom Brady Joins Rafael Nadal in Electric Boat Racing League as a Team Owner

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It's safe to say future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is enjoying his retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been spotted at events such as the French Open and has expanded his investment portfolio by investing in the Las Vegas Raiders, WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and Major League Pickleball.

Brady added to his many investments on Thursday, revealing that he is joining a new electric boat racing league, the E1 Series, as an owner.

"UIM E1 World Championship combines several things l love," Brady said when announcing his ownership stake in the league, via TMZ Sports. "... Speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders."

He added, "My message to our competition: be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top! LFG!!!"

The E1 Series website states:

"E1 is the first electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the world governing body of powerboating. E1 holds an exclusive license with the UIM to promote a racing series on the water powered solely by electric. The championship was established to create a new, competitive on-water racing proposition based on clean technologies to protect our waters and coastal areas."

Brady joins tennis star Rafael Nadal, former soccer star Didier Drogba and Formula 1 star Sergio Perez among the athletes to invest in the E1 Series. He told CNN this week that he got more into boating culture "in this amazing climate here in Florida."