    Fantasy Football 2023: Early Mock Draft and Rankings Before Training Camps

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IJuly 21, 2023

      With NFL rookies beginning to report to training camp this week, the calendar has officially flipped from the offseason to the preseason. The Hall of Fame Game will open exhibition action on August 3, and from there, the regular season will be just over a month away.

      For casual football fans, this means that the wait for meaningful games is almost over. For fantasy enthusiasts, it means that draft season has arrived.

      Ideally, those in season-long leagues won't draft until late August, when the risk of preseason injuries is lower and positional situations are clearer. However, this doesn't mean that managers can't get an early start on their prep work now.

      Mock drafting is a tool that can significantly benefit managers before their actual drafts take place. Below, you'll find some tips and strategies for successful mock drafting, run through a mock draft of our own and look at our updated point-per-reception (PPR) rankings.

    2023 Fantasy Mock Draft, PPR

      Round 1

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      8. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      9. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      11. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      Round 2

      1. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      2. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      5. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      7. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      9. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      10. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      11. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      12. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    Mock Draft Tips and Strategies

      Mock drafts can be valuable if executed correctly. They can help managers test draft strategies, learn where to target specific players and provide an idea of where certain players are going.

      Tools like FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator can offer a fairly accurate picture, as they tend to be powered by consensus average-draft-position (ADP) rankings from a number of experts.

      This is important because it allows managers to gauge where players are trending. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for example, has hinted that he could hold out into the regular season after receiving the franchise tag but no long-term deal.

      "You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use," Barkley told The Money Matters podcast (h/t Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker).

      How does Barkley's stance affect his fantasy stock? Mock drafts can help provide an answer.

      This is also a valuable tool for players who are coming off of a significant injury too. If you love New York Jets running back Breece Hall but are worried about taking him too highly because of last season's torn ACL, mocks can help you establish a draft range with which you are comfortable.

      Mock drafting can also help managers try out different approaches. Running multiple mocks can give a glimpse of which ones are viable.

      If, for example, you're set on starting your draft with two running backs, run a few mocks to get an idea of how the rest of your roster might shake out by using that approach. If you're constantly finding yourself with third-tier wide receivers in your starting lineup, it may be time to try a different route.

      What if you're eager to land Cincinnati Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins along with quarterback Joe Burrow? Mocks can let you know if that sort of single-team stack is realistic.

      Managers can even take notes or screenshots of their mock-draft results to help construct a personalized big board. The trick to creating a championship lineup, after all, is often to identify value where others aren't seeing it.

      To get the most out of your mocks, make sure to set the parameters as closely as possible to what your season-long league is running. If you're in a 12-team PPR league, running an eight-team standard draft isn't going to provide a lot of value.

      Conversely, mocks can help managers who haven't already joined a league decide which format best suits them.

      Most major fantasy sites, like Yahoo and ESPN, allow managers to run through mock drafts with customizable parameters. FantasyPros even has the option to sync your league settings to ensure that your practice drafts mirror the real thing.

      When it's time for your actual fantasy draft, it's important to stay flexible. Other managers may make some wildly unexpected selections that throw your preferred strategy out the window. Mock drafts can help you prepare for the unexpected by crafting backup plans for when a draft goes sideways.

    PPR Top 50

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      8. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      13.. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      15. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      17. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      18. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      20. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      21. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      22. Travis Etienne Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      23. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      24. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      25. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      26. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      27. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      28. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      29. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      30. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      31. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      32. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      33. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      34. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      35. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      36. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      37. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      39. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      40. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      41. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      42. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      43. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      44. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      45. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      46. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      47. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      48. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      49. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      50. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    X