Fantasy Football 2023: Early Mock Draft and Rankings Before Training Camps

2 of 3

Mock drafts can be valuable if executed correctly. They can help managers test draft strategies, learn where to target specific players and provide an idea of where certain players are going.



Tools like FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator can offer a fairly accurate picture, as they tend to be powered by consensus average-draft-position (ADP) rankings from a number of experts.



This is important because it allows managers to gauge where players are trending. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for example, has hinted that he could hold out into the regular season after receiving the franchise tag but no long-term deal.



"You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use," Barkley told The Money Matters podcast (h/t Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker).



How does Barkley's stance affect his fantasy stock? Mock drafts can help provide an answer.



This is also a valuable tool for players who are coming off of a significant injury too. If you love New York Jets running back Breece Hall but are worried about taking him too highly because of last season's torn ACL, mocks can help you establish a draft range with which you are comfortable.



Mock drafting can also help managers try out different approaches. Running multiple mocks can give a glimpse of which ones are viable.



If, for example, you're set on starting your draft with two running backs, run a few mocks to get an idea of how the rest of your roster might shake out by using that approach. If you're constantly finding yourself with third-tier wide receivers in your starting lineup, it may be time to try a different route.



What if you're eager to land Cincinnati Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins along with quarterback Joe Burrow? Mocks can let you know if that sort of single-team stack is realistic.



Managers can even take notes or screenshots of their mock-draft results to help construct a personalized big board. The trick to creating a championship lineup, after all, is often to identify value where others aren't seeing it.



To get the most out of your mocks, make sure to set the parameters as closely as possible to what your season-long league is running. If you're in a 12-team PPR league, running an eight-team standard draft isn't going to provide a lot of value.



Conversely, mocks can help managers who haven't already joined a league decide which format best suits them.



Most major fantasy sites, like Yahoo and ESPN, allow managers to run through mock drafts with customizable parameters. FantasyPros even has the option to sync your league settings to ensure that your practice drafts mirror the real thing.



When it's time for your actual fantasy draft, it's important to stay flexible. Other managers may make some wildly unexpected selections that throw your preferred strategy out the window. Mock drafts can help you prepare for the unexpected by crafting backup plans for when a draft goes sideways.

