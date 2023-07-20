Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors, Contract Buzz 'Frustrated' Rams COO Kevin Demoff

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams considered trading star quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason following a disastrous 2022 campaign that resulted in a 5-12 finish, but COO Kevin Demoff suggested the rumors may have been overblown.

Speaking on the 11 Personnel podcast (h/t Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire), Demoff said he was "frustrated" by the rumors because trade discussions were "casual conversations" more than anything else:

"Those conversations frustrated me because I think it's trying to inject narratives that aren't there. I know there are reports that we tried to trade Matthew. We were not actively trying to trade Matthew. I know Les [Snead] has rebuffed that before. It's just not the case.

"I think if you wanted to be in the reality of the NFL, there are 10 teams this year, at least, that are going to have different quarterbacks. We were obviously aggressive in remaking our roster in March. It would be naive to think that people didn't inquire about what was going to happen with the player who the year before won the Super Bowl. It's different than whether people inquire, whether there are casual conversations."

The Rams acquired Stafford in a trade with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 campaign and he went on to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title in his first season under center.

His 2022 season wasn't nearly as impressive as he dealt with a nagging elbow injury before being ruled out for the remainder of the season following a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The 35-year-old completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards and 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions in nine games.

While it doesn't appear that the Rams are seriously entertaining a trade for Stafford, that could change if the franchise doesn't have a better 2023 season.